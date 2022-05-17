ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

Kenny visits Farmer Lee Jones at The Chef’s Garden

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with Farmer Lee Jones...

fox8.com

Comments / 1

Morning Journal

Lorain church hosting chicken paprikas dinner and bake sale

A Chicken Paprikas Carry-out Dinner and Bake Sale will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., June 18, at the Hungarian Reformed Church, 1691 E. 31st St. in Lorain. Carry-out dinners consist of a quarter of a chicken, dumplings with gravy, and two stuffed cabbage rolls at $17 per dinner — orders should specify white or dark meat. Extra items for sale will be one-pound of dumplings with gravy at $5 and one-pound of Haluska/cabbage and noodles at $5 and extra gravy, if available, for $2 a container.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: May 20, 2022

New Day Diner Dash! Becca’s Choo Choo’s is located on Railroad Street in Lagrange. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Destination Cleveland. Free fun in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here. Nosh Butters. Tasty and local nut butter! Visit Nosh...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Free Fun In Cleveland

Free fun in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10162992592600109&set=a.10150687038500109.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie spring walleye fishing in full swing: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fishing reports from charter captains and walleye tournament anglers have spotlighted the outstanding early-season walleye fishing in the deeper waters of the Central Basin of Lake Erie. The Western Basin of Lake Erie is usually a post-spawn hot spot in May, but this year Cleveland area fishermen are finding their home waters off Cleveland and Lorain can’t be beat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although this spot is an iconic pizzeria, it is still more famous for its quickly homemade pies and buffalo wings. So if you are a fan of buffalo wings and looking for an authentic place to eat them, this place is waiting for you. However, eating fried buffalo wings and pizza in the same meal is a different vibe than most people love. Therefore do you prefer it or not?
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats. Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Todd Meany takes victory in first ‘SoapFOX Derby’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It was a photo finish in the first “SoapFOX Derby.”. But in the end, FOX 8’s Todd Meany was declared the winner in his race against FOX 8’s Kristi Capel. They defeated co-anchors Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson in earlier races. The...
SPORTS
Cleveland Scene

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022

Lakewood has steadily become one of the best food neighborhoods in Northeast Ohio. Here are some of the places that you definitely shouldn't miss. From barbecue to vegan to burgers to Mexican and Indian, Lakewood has it all. 18508 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. 14600 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, OH

