The ART of Real Estate is pleased to announce that Steely Walker has joined the team as their new Executive Coordinator. Steely moved to Columbia from Atlanta, GA in 2012 to attend the University of South Carolina where she obtained her degree in Public Relations. She brings experience from a wide array of areas including business operations, customer service, marketing, and event management. In this role she will work alongside the Chief Executive Officer, Director of Operations, and other members of the leadership team to provide support throughout the company.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO