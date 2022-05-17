ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Prep Report: Muscatine baseball opens season with victory over West Liberty

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

Muscatine 4, West Liberty 3: Ethan Cantrell came through in the bottom of the seventh in a tie game, delivering a game-winning hit for the Muscatine Muskies to open the prep baseball season at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine. Cantrell drove a hard-hit line drive through the left side...

Rivals Orion, Sherrard to meet for 2A regional baseball crown

SHERRARD — It will be an all-Three Rivers West Division showdown for a Class 2A regional title. The host Sherrard Tigers (12-10) and the TRAC West co-champion Orion Chargers (23-6) will face off 11 a.m. Saturday after both scored semifinal wins Wednesday. Top-seeded Orion got all it could handle...
SHERRARD, IL
98.1 KHAK

THIRD Black Bear Sighting in NE Iowa in Two Weeks [WATCH]

On May 6, a sighting of a black bear took place in Dubuque that threw Iowans into a frenzy. Bears don't have a significant population in the Hawkeye State and aren't considered to be a species that's local. So, when there's one sighting, it's pretty surprising. Dubuque is now up...
DUBUQUE, IA
kchanews.com

Breaking: Power Outages In Charles City, Waterloo Thursday Morning

Over 1,800 MidAmerican Energy customers in Charles City and Waterloo are or were without power this (Thursday) morning. While thunderstorms have been impacting northeast Iowa, there’s no official word on the cause of the outage. Almost 1,200 Charles City customers are affected and almost 700 customers have outages in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
City
West Liberty, IA
City
Alleman, IA
City
Eldridge, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Bettendorf, IA
West Liberty, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Muscatine, IA
Sports
Stout's Irish Pub & Grill opens second location in Bettendorf

A Clinton restaurant has brought its renowned pork tenderloin sandwiches to the Quad-Cities. Stout's Irish Pub & Grill, 4471 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, held its grand opening May 9. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Owner Shane Edwards said they hope to expand hours of operation soon.
BETTENDORF, IA
westlibertyindex.com

Daufeldts gift $50K toward athletic complex at West Liberty High School

Don and Pat Daufeldt, along with their three sons, have gifted $50,000 to West Liberty Community Schools toward the new athletic complex for the West Liberty High School. The sons and their wives, Brent and Kelly Daufeldt, Bryan and Emily Daufeldt, and Brad and Audra Daufeldt, all living in West Liberty have a combined 13 children in the school district.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Home Heavily Damaged By Late Night Fire

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids family is looking for a new place to stay after its home is destroyed by a fire. The fire broke out around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of 9th Street Southeast. The fire department says the fire was put out quickly but not before it did major damage to the home. The cause hasn't been determined.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines CONCERTS & 90 MINUTES OF FIREWORKS for 3 Big Nights and will benefit Jasper County Charities!

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Baseball
Sports
K92.3

15 of the Coolest Beer Names, Brewed in Iowa [Photos]

The Cedar Rapids Beer Summit is this Saturday, May 21st, and I've been marking off the days on the calendar for this event. I worked at many craft beer tastings in my previous job but this will be my first one since moving to Iowa 2 and a half months ago and I can wait to (hopefully) see you there.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Coming to Two Iowa Cities

The hit game show will be coming to an Iowa town near you very soon. A beloved game show is hitting the road in the near future. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in its 39th season with longtime host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Fans of one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history are about to embark on a whole new frontier.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two injured in Fayette County crash

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Suspect in two Cedar Rapids murders is arrested in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Chill! Here’s the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa

Look, it's been a tough couple of years. Prior to 2022, things were shut down, or there were worker shortages. While we're not fully out of the COVID era, and certainly businesses still have worker shortages, things have at least improved. So with things tense for a good number of...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break caused water to shoot into the air just off Highway 61 in Davenport Thursday morning. The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road. According to Iowa American Water, it was a routine break and no customers should be...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Midwest Man Has Been Eating a Big Mac a Day For 50 Years

Admit it. You still enjoy a burger from McDonald's once in a while. Or perhaps it's their McNuggets you crave with your favorite dipping sauce. Either way, the golden arches appear in your sights once in a while. Even more, if you have kids! Gotta get those Happy Meal toys! But a midwest man has everyone beat in his love of McDonald's because, after 50 years, he's still 'loving it!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

