J. M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall on Saturday over select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. and in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they are investigating reports of at least 14 people who have become sick from the products across 12 states, while two were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

