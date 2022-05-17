ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Therapeutics Begins Patient Enrolment in Phase 2 trial of Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) for Alopecia Areata

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
 5 days ago
Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP enrolled first patient in a Phase 2, open-label, proof-of-concept trial of its drug candidate Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) to treat people with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. The company is planning...

