Horizon Therapeutics Begins Patient Enrolment in Phase 2 trial of Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) for Alopecia Areata

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. There is no question that nurses were—and still are—the healthcare heroes during the pandemic. When hospitals and other healthcare facilities have the appropriate amount of nurses, it improves patient safety, mortality rates, and overall patient outcomes, according to the Patient Safety Network. However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, nurses and other healthcare workers have had to grapple with the nature of an unknown, deadly virus and juggle caring for an influx of patients, all while functioning with a nationwide nursing shortage that created additional stressors to hospital systems.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO