Fairlea – Having played with fire twice when matching up with Greenbrier East, the Red Dragons of St. Albans didn’t want to make those same mistakes again. After suffering its first loss of last season in Game 1 of the regional series against Greenbrier East, St.Albans had to rally from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Spartans in Game 1 of this year’s regional championship on Tuesday.

FAIRLEA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO