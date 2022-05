Evidently, Ola Electric is going through some tough times. Its electric scooters have been involved in battery fire accidents. Some other technical issues have also been reported by some users, and it has created some furore on the social media platforms. Talking of which, the company has also been accused of operating fictitious Twitter accounts to troll those who complain against it. Inside the company, too, things aren't looking any better as some high-profile top executives have quit it. The company's valuation has also come down.

