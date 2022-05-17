ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Days Inn in Newport News robbed overnight

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating an overnight robbery at a hotel Tuesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened just after 2 a.m. at the Days Inn by Wyndham Newport News City Center Oyster Point. The hotel is in the 11000 block of Fishing Point Drive.

Police say the suspect demanded money and fled on foot after an employee complied. No injuries were reported.

There’s no suspect information available at this time, but police are investigating.

