Will abortion dominate the 2022 Minnesota election?

KSTP-TV reports: “Family members of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn have sued his widow for medical expenses. Hagedorn died in February at the age of 59 following a long battle with kidney cancer. Two lawsuits filed by his sister, mother and stepfather say Hagedorn and his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, asked for their help paying for his treatment in Arizona after Mayo Clinic said it had exhausted its options for treating him in January. Hagedorn’s sister says she paid $10,000 for his treatment and was promised that she’d be reimbursed by Carnahan. Likewise, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather claim that they got a loan on the equity in their home to help pay for the treatment, which ended up costing $10,383, and they were also promised by Carnahan that they’d be reimbursed.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO