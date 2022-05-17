ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Will abortion dominate the 2022 Minnesota election?

By Steven Schier
MinnPost
MinnPost
 5 days ago
Reports that the US Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that created a right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution has led to a flurry of commentary and speculation about that likely decision’s effect on the 2022 elections. A new survey, however, raises doubts that it will...

MinnPost

Family of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn sues his widow over medical expenses

KSTP-TV reports: “Family members of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn have sued his widow for medical expenses. Hagedorn died in February at the age of 59 following a long battle with kidney cancer. Two lawsuits filed by his sister, mother and stepfather say Hagedorn and his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, asked for their help paying for his treatment in Arizona after Mayo Clinic said it had exhausted its options for treating him in January. Hagedorn’s sister says she paid $10,000 for his treatment and was promised that she’d be reimbursed by Carnahan. Likewise, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather claim that they got a loan on the equity in their home to help pay for the treatment, which ended up costing $10,383, and they were also promised by Carnahan that they’d be reimbursed.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Whole lotta loans: Why are several 1st Congressional District candidates self-funding their races?

What do Jennifer Carnahan, Jeff Ettinger, Jeremy Munson and Nels Pierson have in common?. They’re among the 18 candidates vying for the First Congressional District seat left open with the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February, for one. They’re also among the candidates with the most cash in pursuit of that goal, thanks — at least in part — to significant donations or loans they gave their own campaigns.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Jeremy Munson could be the next Republican congressman from Minnesota’s 1st District. Why are so many Republicans trying to stop that from happening?

At an April event in Rochester, Jeremy Munson said Republican primary voters in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District should reject candidates who say they are conservative, but who “turn into squish” in Washington, D.C. The GOP is favored to win the August special election to replace Jim...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Now is the time for bold investments in Asian Minnesotans

The month of May is AANHPI Heritage Month — an opportunity to recognize the histories and cultural contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in our state. May also marks the final weeks of the legislative session, and this year state lawmakers have the chance to invest in the urgent needs of Minnesota’s Asian American communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

‘The same tired talking points’: Minnesota Republicans wrestle with how to appeal to more urban, suburban voters

At the Minnesota Republican convention in Rochester on Saturday, candidates for governor spoke at length about their priorities to address crime, reduce abortion access, change election law and relax gun regulations. But another common theme among the candidates and their supporters was electability, particularly their case for winning more votes...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Report: Little progress made in reducing assaults against Native American women

Dan Gunderson at MPR News writes about a new Amnesty International USA report that finds little progress has been made in reducing the rate of sexual violence against Native American women since an earlier report in 2007. Tarah Demant from Amnesty: “At least 56 percent of Native women have experienced sexual violence, and at least one in three have experienced rape, which is 2.2 times more likely than non-Hispanic white women.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Much left to do during final week of 2022 legislative session

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach says, “There’s only one week left in Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session, and the divided Capitol appears far from agreement on tax cuts, a funding boost for classrooms and how to address rising violent crime in the state. While legislators have already struck a multibillion-dollar deal to replenish an unemployment insurance fund and send checks to frontline workers, roughly $6 billion of the state’s nearly $9.3 billion projected surplus remains unspent. … Unlike past years, Walz has said he will not call lawmakers back for a special session if they don’t finish their work on time, putting more pressure on top leadership to strike a deal in the next few days.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Education and health begin at birth: Our children cannot wait, nor can we

Minnesota has an enviable problem – how to spend a $9.25 billion fortune, the latest and greatest in a decade-long series of state budget surpluses. While the governor, a Democratic House and a Republican Senate dicker and bicker over what to do with that windfall, 80 percent of preschool children living in poverty have yet to become even a footnote in state education spending.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

For lasting change, continued investment in BIPOC businesses is needed

In moments of crisis, when daily life is upended, we can see more clearly the perils of the status quo and the promises of a better future. Over the past two years, in the midst of the COVID pandemic and the wake of the George Floyd uprising, Minnesotans across ethnicity, income, and geography made clear commitments to make our state a more just and equitable place – and our economy more inclusive.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

House DFL is prioritizing students and schools at a time when it’s needed most

At the beginning of the pandemic, we all said repeatedly we were living in unprecedented times. The classroom shifted to our homes, and nothing has been the same since. Families, students, and school staff are all under more stress. They’ve gone through three years of a global pandemic disrupting education, shifting between in-person, hybrid, and distance learning, creating new ways of teaching, and learning on the fly. Student mental health is frayed, along with staff. Stressed staff are trying to teach and support stressed students. All while conservatives have again decided to wage a culture war to silence discussions of race and inequality, isolate LGBT students, politicize school curriculum, and drive a wedge between parents and their child’s teachers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota State Patrol launches crackdown on deadly driving behaviors

Kim Hyatt writes in the Star Tribune: “The Minnesota State Patrol launched a high-intensity patrol over fishing opener weekend in the Brainerd Lakes area, and troopers throughout the summer will target a region each weekend to crack down on deadly driving behaviors. The initiative, dubbed Project 20(22), focuses on pulling over motorists for speeding, not wearing seat belts and driving distracted or while impaired …. Two of those weekends will focus on the Twin Cities, which is already seeing increased enforcement with the patrol and BCA to assist Minneapolis police as it reels from an officer shortage and rising crime that comes with warmer weather.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Bipartisan ‘framework’ includes billions for new spending, billions in tax cuts — and very, very few details

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was projecting himself as something of a seer Monday in describing the deal he struck with legislative leaders on budget and taxes. “Two weeks ago I gave a state of the state address where I was absolutely convinced that this leadership team could get together,” Walz said Monday in announcing the bipartisan agreement, which will divvy up the state surplus not only for the state’s current budget but for the two-year budget after that.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Boater education legislation is about safety and responsibility on the water

It is refreshing when our elected officials stand together and work towards good public policy in a bi-partisan manner. The Minnesota Legislature is currently doing just that as they consider legislation that would ensure boaters are responsible and educated on safety, operational and conservation best practices. Introduced as SF3392 and HF3787, the language is now included in the House Environment and Natural Resources omnibus bill (SF 4062).
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Family claims MPD took DNA sample from child without consent

That a Minneapolis family is claiming the Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others being detained. The teen was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team and its Young People’s Task Force want answers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota GOP endorses Jim Schultz for AG, Kim Crockett for Secretary of State

Republicans at the GOP state party convention in Rochester did most of what they planned to do Friday — and avoided some hurdles along the way. After defeating moves to require paper balloting instead of using electronic counting and heading off a move to deny delegates to party affiliate groups — including gay Republicans — the 2,200 delegates endorsed candidates for auditor, secretary of state and attorney general.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

