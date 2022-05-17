Will abortion dominate the 2022 Minnesota election?

At the beginning of the pandemic, we all said repeatedly we were living in unprecedented times. The classroom shifted to our homes, and nothing has been the same since. Families, students, and school staff are all under more stress. They’ve gone through three years of a global pandemic disrupting education, shifting between in-person, hybrid, and distance learning, creating new ways of teaching, and learning on the fly. Student mental health is frayed, along with staff. Stressed staff are trying to teach and support stressed students. All while conservatives have again decided to wage a culture war to silence discussions of race and inequality, isolate LGBT students, politicize school curriculum, and drive a wedge between parents and their child’s teachers.
