ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Music in Dimmick Park Summer Concert Series is Back!

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and Steel Club are proud to present the 2022 Music in Dimmick Park Summer Concert Series which will kick-off on Sunday, May 22nd from 6 PM – 8 PM! The remaining concerts in the series will take place on June 26th, July 17th, and August...

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
thevalleyledger.com

May 22, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Help turn tongues blue for the 35th Annual Blueberry Festival on July 16th and 17th, hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites. Two shifts per day are available and volunteers get a t-shirt and free piece of pie or ice cream scoop. Spots also available for set up during the week before and market- to-go/clean up during the week after. Minimum age 16 or 15 with adult. Contact Tavia Minnich, 610- 6916055, tminnich@historicbethlehem.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000QypXiEAJ.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

North Catasauqua Summer Concert Series

The North Catasauqua Recreation Commission has planned a very active and fun summertime programs in the borough. All programs are free to the public except as noted below, but a monetary donation to our non-profit group dedicated to keeping our local park well maintained, is always welcomed. All events are...
CATASAUQUA, PA
sauconsource.com

Plans Discussed for Former Thrift Shop Building in Fountain Hill

A large building that formerly housed a Fountain Hill thrift shop has seen better days, but that’s about to change, according to the developer who is planning to renovate it. The building at 1401 Broadway that was home to a Via thrift store until it closed last August will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
City
Northampton, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Hellertown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Hellertown, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Interview with Rob Leiser of Leiser’s Rental Barn – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

In life sometimes you wind up at places you don’t expect to wind up at. I was invited by my fellow The Valley Ledger contributor and friend, Joe Scrizzi to the Rental Barn, Leiser’s Rental Barn for a photoshoot. It’s one of my favorite places of all-time. It’s such a unique place. Leiser’s has been in business for 74 years. Joe Scrizzi and myself interviewed the owner, Rob Leiser who is full of surprises, the man is a good soul, a hard worker and always working. There are so many fascinating aspects about this place. The barn alone is beautiful.
EASTON, PA
Main Line Media News

Green Lane Park Summer Concert Series starts this weekend

GREEN LANE — Green Lane Park announced it will kick off its 2022 Summer Concert Series this weekend. Visitors are invited to attend these live open-air performances on Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Four concerts will be hosted throughout the summer at the Green Lane Park Amphitheater, located at 2298 Green Lane Road, Green Lane, PA 18054. Each concert will be held weather permitting, and is free to all attendees. The summer concert series is sponsored by PECO.
GREEN LANE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS May 20, 2022

Some upcoming events included in this week’s edition include,. -May 24 – Monarch Butterfly Bilingual Storytime at the Bethlehem Public Library presented by BASD Elementary Spanish Teachers. -June 5 – Liberty Celebrates their 100th with a Dedication Ceremony. FREE Stuff,. BASD is offering FREE Preschool Programs. Planet...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Series#Club Music#Concerts#Affiliated Chambers
thevalleyledger.com

COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS CELEBRATES NEARLY 100 HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES AT ANNUAL “READY, SET, GRADUATE!” EVENT, PRESENTED BY OLYMPUS

Scholarships Awarded and Four-Time Olympian Presents Keynote. ALLENTOWN, PA— Four-time Olympian “Joetta” will be the keynote speaker at the annual Communities In Schools Eastern Pennsylvania (CIS) “Ready, Set, Graduate!” celebration. Presented annually by Olympus, this event lauds graduating seniors from eight high schools in Lehigh, Northampton, and Berks counties. This will be the first time the event will be held in-person since prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

People First Federal Credit Union opens new center in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People First Federal Credit Union, a provider of financial services for the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Thursday it has opened a new Solutions Center at 26 N. 6th Street in downtown Allentown. People First provides a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. A ribbon...
thevalleyledger.com

Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces Champion of Education Award

This year’s award recipient is Dr. Joseph Roy, Superintendent of Bethlehem Area School District. Allentown, PA (May 20, 2022)- This year, the Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) Champion of Education award returns since before the Covid outbreak. The award recognizes a recipient for excellence in education services as well as support and collaboration with the organization. On Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at Historic Laros Estate in Bethlehem, the non-profit organization will award the 2022 award to Dr. Joseph Roy, Superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD).
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township shopping center anchored by Giant grocery store gets new name, renovations

A Bethlehem Township shopping center that is in the middle of booming residential development is getting a new name and new tenants. The Shops at Bethlehem at 2920 Easton Ave. is the new name for the old Easton Commons. Anchor tenant Giant Foods has renewed its lease and renovated the interior of the store, according to NAI Summit, which handles leasing at the 166,000-square-foot shopping center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
buckscountyherald.com

Peddler’s Village to display large sand sculptures

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host a major summer-long event featuring large sand sculptures. Free and open to the public from June 8 through Aug. 31, “Bucks County Beach Days: Sand Sculptures in the Village” will showcase six 12-foot-tall sculptures and two smaller ones created by four master sand sculptors. The spectacular sculptures, all of which are due to be completed by June 8 (weather depending), will pay homage to Bucks County’s rich history, landmarks, and scenery.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Treasury Department cites Northampton County for success with ERAP program

Northampton County has been cited on the Federal Treasury website for its successful use of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). To prevent evictions, the County hired tenant navigators to complete networking within the courts and work to connect tenants to social services through a variety of partnerships. “Our Department...
PennLive.com

Pa. food preparation plant set to lay off more than 200 in July

More than 200 people at a Moosic food preparation plant will lose their jobs this summer, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. Effective July 17, Preferred Meals Systems Inc., will lay off 217 people at its facility at 4135 Birney Ave. and 120 people in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed Friday in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) lane closures scheduled for construction in West Rockhill Township

King of Prussia – Northbound and southbound Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) motorists will encounter long-term and short-term lane closures through three separate work zones in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
WEST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy