ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: NFL insider gives latest on potential Drew Brees comeback

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYvVT_0fgsOlfh00
Sean M. Haffey via Getty Images.

The future of Drew Brees is uncertain, both as a broadcaster and as a football player. A recent comment from Brees led many to believe that he was at least thinking about a comeback to the game of football, though it seems unlikely that will truly happen.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went in depth on the possibility of a comeback by Brees, and Rapoport agrees with Saints head coach Dennis Allen in saying that Brees’ comments were made “in jest.”

“I think Dennis Allen was speaking very honestly when he said, ‘This was a comment in jest,'” Rapoport said. “The Saints have had no conversations about it and it’s very clear they’re committed to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for this season and hopefully beyond. It’s important to remember that when Drew Brees, who was awesome, is a future Hall of Famer and led the Saints to incredible heights, at the time of his retirement, it wasn’t just Brees who decided to retire. It was also the game of football.

“By the end, he was just based on the people I’ve spoken with, really struggling to run this really dynamic offense, couldn’t get the ball where it needed to get to. Retired at the perfect time. The thought of him coming back a couple years after that is just mind boggling to me. I don’t think that’s happening, I think Dennis Allen spoke accurately about it being in jest.”

A return to the booth is more likely than a comeback from Brees

After the Saints signed wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Tyrann Mathieu, Brees took to Twitter to share his excitement for the moves. While he likely didn’t intend for the message to be interpreted how it did, his message created a firestorm across the football world.

“Man.. signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players,” Brees tweeted.

Brees played in the NFL for 20 seasons, winning one Super Bowl and making 13 Pro Bowls. He ranks second in NFL history with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns.

Instead of seeing Brees on the field after a comeback, we are far more likely to see Brees returning to the broadcast booth next season. He is not expected to return to NBC, but Rapoport believes that Brees will have opportunities with other networks to call games.

“As far as his TV future, it does sound like he’s going to part ways with NBC,” said Rapoport. “Does not sound like it’s his decision, and certainly he’s going to have some opportunities to call some games in the booth. Just doesn’t sound like it’s going to be with NBC.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Jadeveon Clowney returning to Cleveland Browns on one-year deal

Cleveland, he’s back. Jadeveon Clowney is returning to the Browns on a one-year deal, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “#Browns have agreed to terms on a deal with Jadeveon Clowney source tells me,” Cabot tweeted on Sunday. Additionally, Cabot added the terms of the deal: “#Browns agreement...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Drew Brees
On3.com

Former Notre Dame OL Mike Golic Jr. weighs in on Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders feud

Alabama head coach Nick Saban opened a can of worms this week. When you feel compelled to issue a public apology less than 24 hours after you’ve said something, then the words were probably out of bounds. Especially when an impromptu press conference is called to respond to your remarks just over 12 hours after the soundbite became available for public consumption.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
On3.com

Former Nick Saban assistant: Greg Sankey is 'scared of Nick'

When Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher held his press conference Thursday about Alabama coach Nick Saban’s comments about the Aggies and NIL, he urged the media to talk to people who worked for him. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Brody Miller and Matt Fortuna did just that — and one former Saban assistant made quite a prediction about a potential punishment from the SEC.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

ESPN shakes up way-too-early Top 25 following Jordan Addison decision

The past week has been one to remember inside college football, with a couple of big transfer portal decisions paired with some other noteworthy news. Following the latest moves, headlined by former Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison’s decision to transfer to the USC Trojans, ESPN has released updated way-too-early Top 25 rankings.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football
On3.com

Channing Tindall will absolutely flourish with Miami Dolphins: Here's why

Don’t be surprised if the former Dawgs wrecking ball steals the show with the Miami Dolphins. He's been pointed at as the beneficiary of Nakobe Dean's leadership in a now iconic National Championship video clip. I think that sells Tindall short. Channing Tindall had plenty of moments at Georgia that showed how capable he is of doing the right thing - even without a passionate pep talk from his teammate.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
On3.com

2022 NBA Draft: Seniors who can make noise in draft

Underclassmen have taken over the NBA Draft, but there are still some seniors who can make instant impacts when they take their talents to the professional level. While the conversations surrounding the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft features some babyface talents, the team over at CBS Sports attempted to identify four seniors to keep an eye on when the time comes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

BBNBA: The Bam Adebayo revenge game

In the midst of one of the strangest playoff games we’ve seen so far this postseason, Bam Adebayo broke out of a nasty slump in Miami’s six-point win over Boston to take a 2-1 series lead. Let’s take a look at how it all went down. Heat...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Kirby Smart reveals what philosophy will be at Georgia moving forward

The Georgia Bulldogs had the best defense in college football last season, and that showed when five defensive players from the team were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That set a new draft record, and truly illustrated just how talented the unit was last season. Now, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is looking for continued success moving forward.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy