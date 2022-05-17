WATCH: NFL insider gives latest on potential Drew Brees comeback

Sean M. Haffey via Getty Images.

The future of Drew Brees is uncertain, both as a broadcaster and as a football player. A recent comment from Brees led many to believe that he was at least thinking about a comeback to the game of football, though it seems unlikely that will truly happen.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went in depth on the possibility of a comeback by Brees, and Rapoport agrees with Saints head coach Dennis Allen in saying that Brees’ comments were made “in jest.”

“I think Dennis Allen was speaking very honestly when he said, ‘This was a comment in jest,'” Rapoport said. “The Saints have had no conversations about it and it’s very clear they’re committed to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for this season and hopefully beyond. It’s important to remember that when Drew Brees, who was awesome, is a future Hall of Famer and led the Saints to incredible heights, at the time of his retirement, it wasn’t just Brees who decided to retire. It was also the game of football.

“By the end, he was just based on the people I’ve spoken with, really struggling to run this really dynamic offense, couldn’t get the ball where it needed to get to. Retired at the perfect time. The thought of him coming back a couple years after that is just mind boggling to me. I don’t think that’s happening, I think Dennis Allen spoke accurately about it being in jest.”

A return to the booth is more likely than a comeback from Brees

After the Saints signed wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Tyrann Mathieu, Brees took to Twitter to share his excitement for the moves. While he likely didn’t intend for the message to be interpreted how it did, his message created a firestorm across the football world.

“Man.. signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players,” Brees tweeted.

Brees played in the NFL for 20 seasons, winning one Super Bowl and making 13 Pro Bowls. He ranks second in NFL history with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns.

Instead of seeing Brees on the field after a comeback, we are far more likely to see Brees returning to the broadcast booth next season. He is not expected to return to NBC, but Rapoport believes that Brees will have opportunities with other networks to call games.

“As far as his TV future, it does sound like he’s going to part ways with NBC,” said Rapoport. “Does not sound like it’s his decision, and certainly he’s going to have some opportunities to call some games in the booth. Just doesn’t sound like it’s going to be with NBC.”