LOOK: High school football coach calls out Texas A&M over postage

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas A&M football program is all stocked up with talent but apparently, it’s running low on stamps. One Texas high school head football coach, JJ Kavanaugh of North Caddo, trolled the Aggies on Monday after he received recruiting mail from the program that included a request to pay an additional .98 cents for the postage.

The envelope, which seems to have required two stamps, only came with one.

“Thank you to Texas A&M for recruiting North Caddo Football,” Kavanaugh tweeted. “However, with all due respect I will not be paying your postage.”

Twitter users were quick to join in the fun, including plenty of fans from other SEC programs. A Georgia fan responded, “Jimbo ran through the budget already.”

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold tweeted, “Look no one ever taught me how stamps work alright.”

Fisher gives defiant response on handling NIL

Jimbo Fisher has been in the crosshairs of many members of the media and college football fans over NIL for the past few months. Ever since the Aggies landed the nation’s No. 1 overall ranked class in 2022, many have alleged that the Aggie head coach is luring prospects to College Station with NIL money. On Wednesday, he once again denied any sort of wrongdoing.

“I haven’t changed a dadgum thing,” Fisher said. Plenty of people still won’t believe him, since the Aggies landed the greatest recruiting class in college football history during the 2022 cycle.

Some around the game have brought up NIL as a reason Texas A&M had that kind of success, including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. The conversation came up again after Five Star Plus+ recruit Lebbeus Overton reclassified from the Class of 2023 to the Class of 2022, and Fisher made it clear he tunes out the noise.

“I don’t worry about it, I don’t think about it,” Fisher said. “Who cares? The only thing I ever said before was because it was directly pointed at us. Do I think NIL is an issue out there? Yes. Do I think [the] transfer portal’s an issue out there? Yes, and how it goes on and what the regulation [is]. There’s no doubt.

“But those were pointed figures right at us is why I made those statements because that’s unfair to the kids who got recruited, that’s unfair to their families and that’s unfair to the staff that recruited them. And that’s unfair to Texas A&M. That’s the only reason I brought that up.”

On3’s Wade Peery contributed to this report.