Good Morning Gators: Early point spreads for Florida's key games in 2022

Vegas appears to be higher on the 2022 Florida Gators than most college football analysts.

Last week, Bet Online released the opening odds to win the SEC Championship and Florida has the fourth best odds of winning the conference title game in 2022.

The early point spreads for UF also look promising. According to the latest lines from FanDuel, the Gators are favored in four marquee matchups and will be underdogs in two games.

Here are all the FanDuel spreads for Florida:

-1.5 vs. Utah (initially at -2.5 last week)

-4 at a -105 price vs. Kentucky (+4, -115)

-3 vs. LSU

+17 vs. UGA

+9 at Texas A&M

-6 at FSU

There’s the potential for an 0-2 start with Utah and Kentucky to open the season, but oddsmakers have Florida winning those home games along with its rivalry matchups against LSU and FSU. Defending national champion Georgia is a heavy favorite over the Gators in Jacksonville and A&M is predicted to beat them by two scores.

There’s no spread yet for the Florida-Tennessee game, but that will be another interesting line to watch for. The Billy Napier era begins Sept. 3 in the Swamp against Pac-12 champion Utah.

In other Florida football news

Florida coach Billy Napier confirms when and why the Gators football team will wear black uniforms for the first time in program history.

UF recruiting roundup

Gators sports roundup

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced and introduced Samantha Bohon (pronounced Bō hahn) as the new women’s soccer coach on Monday.

