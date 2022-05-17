ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: Early point spreads for Florida's key games in 2022

By Zach Abolverdi about 7 hours
 5 days ago
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

Vegas appears to be higher on the 2022 Florida Gators than most college football analysts.

Last week, Bet Online released the opening odds to win the SEC Championship and Florida has the fourth best odds of winning the conference title game in 2022.

The early point spreads for UF also look promising. According to the latest lines from FanDuel, the Gators are favored in four marquee matchups and will be underdogs in two games.

Here are all the FanDuel spreads for Florida:

-1.5 vs. Utah (initially at -2.5 last week)

-4 at a -105 price vs. Kentucky (+4, -115)

-3 vs. LSU

+17 vs. UGA

+9 at Texas A&M

-6 at FSU

There’s the potential for an 0-2 start with Utah and Kentucky to open the season, but oddsmakers have Florida winning those home games along with its rivalry matchups against LSU and FSU. Defending national champion Georgia is a heavy favorite over the Gators in Jacksonville and A&M is predicted to beat them by two scores.

There’s no spread yet for the Florida-Tennessee game, but that will be another interesting line to watch for. The Billy Napier era begins Sept. 3 in the Swamp against Pac-12 champion Utah.

