Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person talk by local author James J. Hill on Monday, May 23, at 7:00 PM. James J. Hill III is a new local author who was born in Norristown, lived in Phoenixville for several years, and now resides in nearby, scenic East Vincent, Chester...
Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. The heat is on … for one more day. Expect another steamy one as we reach a high of about 93 degrees with the sun beating down. We get back to more seasonal weather next week.
PHOENIXVILLE — The Dogwood Festival & Parade, a longtime spring tradition, made its return to the borough. The celebration included a parade, carnival rides and games, food, live entertainment, bingo, a beer garden and the crowning of Dogwood royalty of various ages. The festival was held at Reeves Park...
There’s at least one day other than Thanksgiving that men in Berks County take over a kitchen to prepare a meal for dozens of people. It’s in the spring at Opportunity House in Reading. On May 9, a group whose nickname doesn’t suggest culinary skills cooked and served a turkey dinner at the shelter in Reading then toured the facility.
POTTSTOWN — On Sunday at 11 AM, you are invited to worship with Bethel Community Church of Pottstown when we Celebrate our 7th Year Church Anniversary. The guest preacher will be The Right Reverend Jeffrey N. Leath, 128th Elected and Consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Special music will be rendered by BCCP Choir, Nadjah Nicole (Emmy Award-winning show “The Voice”) and Psalmist Joyce Lake under the direction of Mr. Hezekiah Hill. In-person worship is permissible and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is Live on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is open Monday 5 PM – 6:30 PM. The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is Open Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Walk-ins are welcomed. The “Second Booster” (Pfizer, Moderna) is being administered. Clinic sponsored by Pottstown Ministerium of Faith Communities. On Thursday at 12 PM, it’s In-Person (Library) / Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, please call 610-326-1700.
EAST MARLBOROUGH — People from around the world are joining with American friends to visit Longwood Gardens. This spring the world-renowned botanical landmark, located off Route 1 just north of Kennett Square, is abuzz with visitors enjoying a vast array of vibrant displays of flora and fauna. Seniors are taking walks along the grounds, children are discovering there are many types of cactus on this planet, and families are beaming with smiles as they explore Longwood Gardens together.
WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Department of Emergency Services’ 911 Center is experiencing an unprecedented loss of emergency dispatchers that has left a significant gap in the county’s public safety system and has forced the county to scramble to fill slots left vacant over the past several months.
CONSHOHOCKEN — On Wednesday, May 18, 32 volunteer firefighters from Montgomery County Fire Academy Class 2103 celebrated the completion of the Pennsylvania Entry Level Firefighter Training program with a graduation ceremony at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Campus. These individuals will protect their communities as firefighters in 23...
The latest vaccination statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard illustrate why health officials are concerned about the monthslong sag in vaccinations. Only a small group of Berks residents have completed all the recommended vaccinations. That number for Berks is 13,145, nearly 3.1% of the 429,000 Berks...
POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown Historical Society, 568 E. High St., will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The evening’s speaker will be Dr. Steven Segletes who will talk about the role his father played in the success of America’s first spy satellite program, CORONA, a key element in the Cold War. The program is credited with keeping the United States from a nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union.
Comcast is expanding its network of services to include areas of Exeter and Amity townships and St. Lawrence in Berks County and Honey Brook Borough in Chester County. The company will add more than 18,000 across the four municipalities. In Exeter and St. Lawrence, Comcast said it will make its...
POTTSTOWN — Entire communities benefit when organizations work together to create affordable housing such as the Beech Street Factory lofts at 341 Beech St. That’s what Ben Lockwood, president and co-founder of Housing Visions, Syracuse, N.Y., a nonprofit that works to create such below-market accommodations, told the Hobart’s Run Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, May 14.
NORRISTOWN — As COVID-19 cases resume spiking, Montgomery County health officials on Friday upgraded health concerns to a “high level” as classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We’ve seen a steady climb in incidences, new transmissions due to COVID and the percent of...
The police departments in the Pottstown area are planning to intensify their efforts to enforce DUI and alcohol-related crimes. Over the next week, the multi-jurisdictional DUI enforcement team will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint operation. Police plan to reduce the number of DUI-related accidents by deterring potential drunk drivers.
PLYMOUTH — Saying three civilians were “instrumental” in helping to get justice for the family of a young woman who was brutally stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at the Meadowbrook Train Station in Abington, Montgomery County’s top law enforcer presented them with commendations. Juan Vasquez,...
POTTSTOWN — Ten killed. These are the headlines that the media, by some necessity, try to convey the scale of mass shootings. But those headlines also condemn those victims to anonymity. They do not convey the meaning of the lives taken. And all too often, the nation knows the...
POTTSTOWN — A year or so ago, Whittina Gregory would not have lain down on the sofa, even though she was tired. “I would have pushed through it, because that’s how I am,” she said. But she said she is trying to listen to her body more,...
POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown School Board unanimously adopted a $66.9 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year that will not raise taxes. It is the third consecutive year school taxes have not been raised in Pottstown. The state Act 1 Index, or tax cap, would allow the board to...
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man showed no visible emotion as a jury convicted him of fatally shooting a man who reportedly was his friend during an Easter Sunday 2019 encounter on a secluded parking lot in the borough. Stephen Moore, 34, of the of the 400 block of Chestnut...
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
NORRISTOWN — A judge has sent an Abington man to prison for at least a decade after detectives found him possessing more than 6,000 packets of heroin, with an estimated street value of $65,000, and a handgun during a drug trafficking investigation. Sabree Amir Burke, 33, of the 400...
