ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What is LSU getting in 4-star RB Trey Holly?

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXN20_0fgsNgDr00
2023 RB Trey Holly. (Sam Spiegelman - On3)

LSU landed a commitment on Sunday from 2023 Farmerville (La.) Union Parish running back Trey Holly, one of the top backs in the cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Can you imagine you can make your day better with the wing that you can buy only for 64 cents? There are 64 Tuesdays in a year, and you can make them better than last year’s Tuesdays. But how? You can do it by having 64-cent wings here every Tuesday because it is the best day to come here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Casual Lowe's Thief

Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole joins Johnny Ahysen to talk about to upcoming events. Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars. It’s already hot in south Louisiana, so it’s time to make sure we’re not leaving our little ones alone in hot cars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Bill Passes, Factoring Time Into Tickets

Senate President Page Cortez's bill would mean that drivers who cross the bridge in less than 18 minutes could receive a speeding ticket in the mail, basing the ticket on how fast it takes a vehicle to get from one end of the bridge to the other instead of the miles per hour the vehicle was traveling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Union Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Man playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills someone, Baton Rouge police say

One man accidentally shot another in the chest while playing with a handgun early Wednesday morning, killing him, Baton Rouge Police said. Deangelo Coleman, 26, accidentally shot 23-year-old Kendrick Wilson in the chest around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in a home on St. Gerard Ave. off of Florida Blvd., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Video: Shootout caught on camera near New Orleans' City Park

NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park. New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case. Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot off Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting near Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting on Paulson Street, just south of Jackson Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said one person was injured, and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening....
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy