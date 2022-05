Adams County, PA — Officials say Sandra Leathery of East Berlin, PA trapped a nesting turtle Saturday afternoon, under a metal bucket in her yard. They allege she bragged online about baking the nesting mother turtle to death with the sun, before she could lay her eggs. She said someone could come get it for soup if they got there before she caused the nesting animal a slow and painful death.

EAST BERLIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO