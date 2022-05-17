How Jim Knowles can take Buckeyes defense to championship level

The Tim May Podcast.

COLUMBUS — The offseason is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the conversations about Ohio State just end.

No, they are just getting started as summer means one step closer to training camp. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a loaded edition of the show to chop up some Buckeyes football talk.

Tim is joined this week by former Ohio State linebacker, All-American and national champion Matt Wilhelm for a full-scale discussion on just how this offseason will play out for the Buckeyes.

Wilhelm was an All-American who helped Ohio State win the 2002 national championship, and he was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick who played on four different teams (Chargers, Eagles, 49ers, Packers) during four seasons in the league. He joins the show to share his insight into the changes to college football recently, defensive improvement for Ohio State under Jim Knowles and how Name, Image and Likeness impacts the Buckeyes and the rest of the schools around the country.

Wilhelm knows a thing or two about playing dominant defense for the Buckeyes. His expertise makes the chat a must-listen for Ohio State fans.

What are fans going to see from Jim Knowles and the new Ohio State defense this fall? Just how much can we take from spring practice now that it’s in the rearview and summer is here? How can name, image and likeness be used to the Buckeyes advantage moving forward in the ever-changing college football landscape? Tim and Matt make sure to break down every angle of the Ohio State offseason in a huge, wide-spanning discussion.

