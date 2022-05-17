ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Co. weighs commuter bus service from exurbs for workforce recruitment

By Neal Augenstein
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you work in Loudoun County, Virginia, but live elsewhere, there aren’t many commuting options. That’s why the county’s Board of Supervisors wants to explore the feasibility of providing commuter bus service for people who live west and north of Loudoun. Metro’s Silver Line will eventually...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Hospitality fee proposed to market southern Fairfax County

Visit Fairfax is exploring the idea of a tourism improvement district, which could mean an added fee to hotel stays and other amenities. The tourism organization’s president and CEO, Barry Biggar, said the proposal could go to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for a vote this September. The fee would go toward marketing the region, in accordance with a General Assembly law passed last year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police launch pilot program for service feedback

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have launched a nine-month pilot program in an effort to gather information on what the community thinks about the agency. The department will text a survey link to people who have reached out to the police for certain services. The survey will ask respondents how they viewed the department before and after interacting with an officer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Board of Supervisors starts from square one to address panhandling

On an informal survey posted on the social media app Nextdoor last week, poster Robert M. asked, “How do you feel about the Fairfax Board of supervisors rejecting a panhandler ban at intersections?”. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay decided to revisit the panhandling issue because the current board...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
State
Maryland State
Loudoun County, VA
Traffic
City
Dulles, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposed ‘community improvement district’ in Tysons could be model for county

Fairfax County has big plans for Tysons, and to realize them, it may end up laying the groundwork for a new approach to economic development. Now in its second decade of life, the nonprofit Tysons Partnership tasked with fulfilling the county’s vision for Tysons has been spent the past couple of years — and part of a $1 million grant — reinventing itself, with a revamped website here, a change in leadership there.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

Hagerstown Speedway evicts truckers from People’s Convoy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland race track has evicted the remnants of a trucker protest that had used the site as a staging ground. The People’s Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Route 28 bypass design underway

Design work is underway on Prince William County’s $300 million Route 28 Bypass, while Fairfax County has begun construction on its major Route 28 widening. At its latest “Transportation Tuesday” event held this week, Prince William transportation officials offered updates on the two ongoing projects around Route 28: the planned Route 28 bypass and Fairfax County’s widening of 28 from four to six lanes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Bus Service#Commuter#Affordable Housing#Loudoun Co#The Board Of Supervisors
WTOP

DCA security checkpoint reopened after closure to investigate possible roadway issues

Officials at Reagan National Airport say a security screening checkpoint for departing passengers was temporarily closed Saturday afternoon in order to investigate possible structural issues with the roadway. Rob Yingling, a spokesperson from Metro Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), told WTOP the north security screening checkpoint was closed around 3 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

The Rise and Demise of the W&OD Railroad

During the mid-19th century, travel through Loudoun County was difficult since many roads were muddy during wet seasons, and using horses to ride or pull wagons was slow. The C&O Canal and the B&O Railroad in Maryland both offered travel/shipping options to those near the Potomac River who could cross it when river conditions permitted. But the canal was prone to shutting down during droughts and freezes, and crossing the river with cargo was risky and cumbersome. The viability of using the B&O dramatically improved in 1852 with construction of the Point of Rocks bridge, which provided a reliable crossing alternative for passengers and farmers in the vicinity of the Potomac. As a result, more freight traffic from the outer areas of northern Virginia began heading for Baltimore rather than Alexandria.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wfmd.com

Frederick County Health Dept. Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors

This is due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County residents are encouraged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves from COVID-19 which continues to increase in the area. . The Health Department says the county has moved from low to medium when it comes to the COVID community level.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Reward offered in vandalization of farm equipment in Montgomery Co.

A farmer in Montgomery County, Maryland, is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to find the person who vandalized their farm equipment last month. The Montgomery County police said in a statement that a suspect was seen driving onto the farm on Long Corner Road, in Damascus, on the night of April 21 and was spotted climbing on top of a tanker truck used for fertilizing fields.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County’s electric vehicle goals clouded by rising infrastructure costs

Fairfax County hopes to rely entirely on electric and non-carbon-emitting vehicles by 2035, but projected costs could become an obstacle. While the county government already has electric vehicle charging stations across several parking garages, future installations could require double or triple the current estimated cost of $75,000 per site, Kambiz Agazi, the director of the county’s Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination, reported on Tuesday (May 17).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Southern Fairfax Co. rebranded ‘Potomac Banks’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. On Wednesday, Fairfax County unveiled new tourism-focused branding for the southern part of the county and its historical and cultural attractions: “Potomac Banks.”. In a press...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'Stop the Steal' allegations hit Loudoun electoral board

LEESBURG, Va. — It's been more than a year-and-a-half since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but election denial has now come to the political battleground of Loudoun County. On Thursday, about a half-dozen conservative activists showed up at the Loudoun County Electoral Board Thursday to raise...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Montgomery Co. celebrates the return of absent students back to the classroom

Dozens of middle school students from Montgomery County, Maryland, were in a Rockville courtroom this week but not for a trial. Instead, they were attending a celebration. The 49 students were among the successful graduates of the county’s Truancy Prevention Program. The initiative is designed to help middle school students who’ve missed between 18-36 days of school get back to class and back on track.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

The battle to save a historic DC access point to the Potomac River

WASHINGTON — Archaeologists believe humans may have been gathering on the banks of the Potomac River at Fletcher’s Cove for thousands of years. But modern fishermen, kayakers and wildlife watchers say they come to the iconic spot accessed by an awkward turn off Canal Road NW through the C&O Canal National Historical Park for the same reason natives did; it’s an ideal protected spot on the Potomac safe from the river’s sometimes raging currents, where countless adventures on the river can be launched.
POTOMAC, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy