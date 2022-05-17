ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘Ride-and-Drive’ at the Capitol shows the future of EV

By Autumn Pitchure, Michael Thomas
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Electric Vehicle Technology Showcase will be on display on the Michigan State Capitol lawn on Tuesday to shine a bright light on the future of the automotive industry.

Organizers say the Grand Electric Vehicle ‘Ride and Drive’ is an opportunity for lawmakers to get a closer look at why they need to pass legislation to push forward E-V technology.

Electric vehicles have been a major topic over the years, and with Michigan being huge into the auto industry, officials across the board want to make sure it stays that way.

Tuesday’s Ride-and-Drive event will be held in front of the State Capitol from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will feature multiple automakers showcasing electric cars, SUVs and even school buses, along with companies that supply and recycle materials used in their manufacturing.

Lawmakers will get the chance to test drive several plug-in electric vehicles, and attendees will get the chance explore and have all of their questions answered.

“We’re gonna have certainly passenger EVs for General Motors, Jeep, Tesla, they’re all going to be there,” Ed Rivet, Director of Michigan Conservative Energy Forum said. “We’re going to have an electric bus, shuttle, vehicles that’s been converted to electric more the delivery style.”

The event is being hosted by Clean Fuels Michigan, the Michigan Conservative Energy Forum, EVHybridNoire, the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council and MICHAuto.

“Also inside we’re going to have researches on battery developers, battery recycling and charging technology,” Rivet said.

Officials say the focus of the event is being directed towards accelerating economic growth, as well as inspiring lawmakers to invest more into advance mobility, manufacturing and healthy communities.

