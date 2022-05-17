You Think You’re the Ultimate Grill Master? Think Again!

When the first British outpost of the Italian megastore, Eataly, opened its doors a year ago I was predictably sceptical, and not only because the timing was so inauspicious (lockdown had only recently ended and all the offices near its vast emporium in the City of London were still mostly empty). What, I wondered, could it possibly sell that shoppers couldn’t get more conveniently, and more cheaply, elsewhere? But then my friend Tom produced a triumphant supper with some sausages he’d found there, and my resistance began to crumble. Maybe I was missing out. Maybe the answer to all my tinned tomato dreams was to be found in this culinary theme park, which sells 6,000 different Italian goods, and comes with six restaurants and one of the capital’s less charming terraces. (Now things are back to normal, your Aperol spritz will vibrate to the constant rumble of red buses.)

