You Think You’re the Ultimate Grill Master? Think Again!

By Evan Paul
 5 days ago
Her name is Gayle Dudley, and I am personally crowning her as America's most experienced grill master. You see, Gayle has been working at Longhorn Steakhouse in Georgia for 20 years now, and has just grilled her one millionth steak!. She...

Mashed

Why Burger King's Newest Chicken Sandwiches Might Be Hard For You To Get

The fried chicken sandwich has been the game-changing menu item that ignited fast-food competition. Per Restaurant Business, the day Popeyes' chicken sandwich made its debut on the quick-service restaurant's menu was really the first shot fired across the fast-food bow. (And it sold out two weeks after it launched, according to QSR Magazine). Other brands quickly followed suit with the likes of Wendy's, KFC, Zaxby's, Shake Shack, and a cast of at least 20 fast-food chains creating their own version of this beloved sandwich and vying for the public's love and patronage.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Ask For An In-N-Out Burger With Everything

You're probably drooling over the thought of a perfect In-N-Out cheeseburger with fries right now. It's understandable; In-N-Out is a classic burger and milkshake joint on the West Coast that serves up all different kinds of cheeseburgers, hamburgers, fries, and shakes. It's a joint you have to visit when you're on the West Coast and it's the perfect meal for those of us lucky enough to already be near one.
Mashed

Fast Food Hacks Rip Micheals Needs You To Know - Exclusive

Over the years, diners have found their own ways to hack fast food menus. BuzzFeed reports that determined customers have transformed In-N-Out burgers into animal-style grilled cheese sandwiches, ordered KFC Double Downs with an extra mac 'n cheese filling, and discovered a way to turn any Five Guys sandwich into a melt.
Mashed

The Five-Minute Rule Steak 'N Shake Used To Have

What do you think a five-minute rule means? Is it an unspoken rule for how long you should let your food sit to cool completely? Is it some sort of controversial time limit to eat something after it fell on the floor? All good guesses, but to one burger company, it's a rule to achieve both speed and customer satisfaction.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Thrillist

Firehouse Subs Is Giving Out Free Subs Every Day This Week Based on Your Name

Restaurant deals and giveaways can get a little strange. The companies are looking for a unique hook to amplify their offer to being more than just a discount. Firehouse Subs is getting quite specific with its latest promotion. It has been running a deal where you can land a free sub with any purchase. Everything sounds good so far. But there’s a very, very big asterisk attached. You can only get the free sandwich if your name matches the name of the day.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
TheStreet

Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles. While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco...
Mashed

The New Pizza Chain That Wants To Challenge The Big-Name Companies

Remember the days when you actually had to talk to someone on the phone to get a pizza delivered to your address? We don't either. With technological advances and constantly changing needs, the pizza industry has changed drastically over the past decade, with many businesses turning to online ordering, apps, and automation to improve customer convenience and efficiency.
24/7 Wall St.

Things You Should Probably Never Order at a Restaurant

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly damaged the food industry in the U.S. About two years after being forced to shut down and hundreds of iconic establishments closing for good, restaurants are open for business. People patronize these places for a variety of reasons, of course. It might be a matter of convenience and/or price. On […]
Mashed

Popeyes Is Celebrating National Buttermilk Biscuit Day With A Sweet Deal

Popeyes' famous jangle might say "Love that chicken from Popeyes" (via YouTube), perhaps somewhere out there, a person is singing the praises of another item on the Lousiana Kitchen's menu. Ahat unofficial jangle might go something like this: "Love those biscuits from Popeyes." Popeyes' buttermilk biscuits debuted in 1983, and according to the chicken chain's Twitter account, "In some ways, the world has never been the same again."
Mashed

Steak 'N Shake Just Dropped A New Burger That's Double The Everything

What's better than one of something? Two of something. While this logic may not hold true for some things (serial killers, tax returns, "Transformers" films), it's hard to deny that there are plenty of things in the world made infinitely better by a simple duplication. Where would we be if there was only one Olsen twin, for example? Or if Twinkies came in a one-pack? Imagine you were handed a No. 1 pencil – heaven forbid – or asked to sing that famous Kingsman song, "Louie," at karaoke? So if Steak 'n Shake thinks one of its Steakburgers is good, probably thinks two would be at least twice as good.
The Guardian

Shopping in Eataly is like duty free: there’s nothing I need but it’s hard to resist

When the first British outpost of the Italian megastore, Eataly, opened its doors a year ago I was predictably sceptical, and not only because the timing was so inauspicious (lockdown had only recently ended and all the offices near its vast emporium in the City of London were still mostly empty). What, I wondered, could it possibly sell that shoppers couldn’t get more conveniently, and more cheaply, elsewhere? But then my friend Tom produced a triumphant supper with some sausages he’d found there, and my resistance began to crumble. Maybe I was missing out. Maybe the answer to all my tinned tomato dreams was to be found in this culinary theme park, which sells 6,000 different Italian goods, and comes with six restaurants and one of the capital’s less charming terraces. (Now things are back to normal, your Aperol spritz will vibrate to the constant rumble of red buses.)
Majic 93.3

Home Slice Pizza Texarkana Now Open for Take-Out Only

Texarkana has a new pizza restaurant! Home Slice Pizza is located off Hwy 82 East in the former Dugout building. Indoor dining is not open for business yet but Take-out Pizza is now available through their drive-thru window. " Our indoor dining is not quite ready yet but hopefully we...
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Campers – You Must Try This S’mores Hack on Your Next Trip

No campfire is complete without s'mores. That delicious combination of warm, gooey marshmallows that have been roasted over an open fire and chocolate that's beginning to melt from the heat of the marshmallows sandwiched between two crisp graham crackers is one of the finest flavor combinations ever created if you ask me. There's nothing you can do to make them any better. Or, is there?
Mashed

Natural Light Wants To Give You Free Beer On Memorial Day, But There's A Catch

A little rain never hurt anyone, especially when providing some relief from the heat on a sweltering summer day. However, with temps throughout the U.S. just now getting to the point where dining al fresco can start becoming a regular thing, showers and thunderstorms may be the last thing you want to see in the forecast — even more so when they're predicted on a major grilling holiday like Memorial Day. Widely considered to be the official start to the summer cookout season, Statista reports that 56% of Americans typically fire up the barbeque during the last weekend in May, making it the second most popular day for grilling behind the Fourth of July.
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

