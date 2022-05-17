ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Hector Neris: Hit with loss Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Neris (1-2) took the loss Monday as the Astros fell 6-3 to the Red Sox, giving up three runs on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Racks up four more hits

Altuve went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Thursday against the Rangers. Altuve has eight extra-base hits in his last eight games, and he's maintained a .355 average with 10 RBI and 16 runs scored across 16 games in May. For the season, he owns a .286/.364/.571 line across 110 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not in Thursday's lineup

Brantley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers. Brantley started the past 16 games and will receive a day off after posting an .805 OPS during that stretch. Chas McCormick will shift to left field while Jose Siri starts in center.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Back from paternity list

Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Records one-out save

Hader got the final out of Saturday's 5-1 win against the Nationals, earning the save. Hader appeared to have the night off, but Hoby Milner put two runners on in a four-run game and the 28-year-old's services were deemed necessary. He induced a Matt Adams flyout to notch his 15th save, ranking second in the league, in his first appearance since May 16 after some time away from the team. Hader has delivered the save in all 15 of his appearances across 13.2 innings and is till yet to surrender a run.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Friday

Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Astros#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Keeps piling up hits, steals

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. The rookie swiped his major-league leading 12th bag of the season as part of his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Rodriguez is slashing a blistering .342/.375/.513 through 20 games in May, and the 21-year-old is more than living up to the hype he carried into 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Placed on injured list

Lakins was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 12, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was sent down Thursday, but he'll have his option reversed after being placed on the injured list. He'll be sidelined until at least late May, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads to bench

Brujan will sit Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He has been the primary beneficiary of Brandon Lowe's back injury, as he'd started five straight games prior to Friday's contest. Brujan's done very little with his 30 plate appearances this season, hitting .111/.200/.185, but his 10.0 percent strikeout rate is encouraging and he's attempted three steals, albeit with only one successful robbery. Isaac Paredes will be the second baseman Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leaves early with shoulder strain

Diaz left Saturday's contest versus the Orioles early with a left shoulder strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz exited in the bottom of the sixth inning and was replaced at third base by Isaac Paredes. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored before he left. Diaz is considered day-to-day and will be reevaluated Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD

