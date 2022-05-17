ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Tech Solution Built From Industry Experience

Cover picture for the articleReal estate technology company Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) has grown rapidly since late 2017, when the founders retook control from venture capital (VC) investors. From the five-person team it had that year, the Salt Lake City-area company has quadrupled to a staff of 20. More than 350 mortgage companies nationwide use...

Benzinga

Mastercard Launches Biometric Payments Program In Stores To Compete With Amazon; Explores Using Metaverse, AR Headsets For Purchases

Mastercard Inc MA launched a controversial biometric payments program in stores to keep pace with bigger competitors like Amazon.com Inc AMZN, the Financial Times reports. Facial recognition technology faced flak from civil rights groups about data storage and data sharing. Mastercard will launch the first pilots this week at five...
pymnts

Square Adds Afterpay BNPL In-Store POS Integration

Square has been making use of its recent acquisition of Afterpay by adding more buy now, pay later (BNPL) integrations for in-person shopping, according to a Tuesday (May 17) company press release. Shoppers looking to use Afterpay in-person can use a mobile wallet, which contains their virtual Afterpay card, at...
pymnts

TreviPay Helps Compaynet Power B2B Trade Credit

B2B payment and credit management company TreviPay has teamed up with payment processor Compaynet to power its B2B trade credit product. “Furthering its mission to simplify e-commerce payments, Compaynet can now enable their clients to offer instant, embedded B2B credit terms to business customers,” TreviPay said in a news release Tuesday (May 17).
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Inc.com

Building an Award-Winning Freight Marketplace

Despite its massive size, the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry has, until recently, relied exclusively on phone calls, emailed bids, and spreadsheets to manually arrange shipments. Companies of all sizes with freight to move from one location to another typically track each shipment with a spreadsheet, send an email blast to brokers and carriers to request bids, and then choose transport based on pricing and timing, explains Andrew Leto, founder and CEO of Emerge.
Inc.com

A New Breed of Digital Agency Helps Life Insurance Agents Thrive

Like a lot of great ideas, the inspiration for DigitalBGA took root in Austin, Texas. Co-founders Jeff Root and Nic West were each working for firms that helped life insurance agents sell policies over the phone, but they grew frustrated by how ineffective current offerings were. “The technology, lead quality,...
Inc.com

Airbnb's New Booking Policy Is Smart. How the Company Announced It Is Brilliant

Airbnb recently announced a host of new features in its 2022 summer news release. Most prominently highlighted in the post was Airbnb Categories, a feature that makes it easy to discover unique spaces that can transport you to a different time, place, or reality. You can live like royalty in a 15th-century castle, go Dutch in a windmill, or even sleep in a 6-ton potato or perhaps a shoe.
Footwear News

Adding Women to Corporate Boards Is a Smart Business Decision — And Retail Companies Are Taking Note

Click here to read the full article. As more women across the industry ascend to C-suite roles, there’s also notable movement in another key area of the business: corporate boards. According to a recent report from Women Business Collaborative, 2021 was a “watershed year.” Women held 27% of all board seats, up from 24% in 2020. This marked the largest year-over-year increase for the Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest public companies in the U.S. The momentum is continuing as 2022 rolls on, with retailers like Macy’s Inc. leading the way. In late March, the department store added two women —...
TechCrunch

Keep Financial raises $9M led by a16z to help employers offer forgivable loans as a retention tool

Employee churn is one of the biggest challenges facing organizations working in competitive environments. Today a startup is launching with a new product to add to the artillery of tools that HR people are using to combat that. Keep Financial is building a platform to help employers provide retention bonuses in the form of forgivable loans — forgiving the loan typically based on them staying at the company for an agreed length of time — and alongside its launch the startup is announcing $9 million in funding.
Inc.com

8 Practices Every Business Should Borrow From 5-Star Companies

Today's consumers typically do a lot of online research before deciding to engage with a company's product or service. Part of this research may entail reading reviews from other customers to see what kind of star rating the business has received. Companies with a 5-star rating have a clear leg...
Inc.com

Beyond Technology: Personalized Customer Service is a Must

When serving small businesses, connectivity providers need to provide a single point-of-service customer care representative who understands the company owner’s business and can be the point person for whatever service need comes up. As complex as the 5G-enabled technologies can seem, it is essential for customer service to be as simple, personalized, and effective as it can be. Steve Crowley, T-Mobile for Business Director, Solutions Engineering, makes the case that T-Mobile for Business is as much of a customer service company as itis a technology company.
Inc.com

5G Is Not Tomorrow's Fantasy; it's Today's Business Reality

Many small business owners are overwhelmed by the plethora of technologies behind the digital transformation. While they may understand that 5G is fueling such technologies as IoT, AI and AR, they think that 5G is too advanced, too complicated, and too expensive to be deployed by their businesses. David Wood, T-Mobile for Business Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering, believes employing 5G is a business necessity, while being highly manageable and cost effective.
Inc.com

5 Destructive Management Behaviors That Are Ruining Your Business

Being set in your ways can really hurt your business in the long run. By David Finkel, Author, 'The Freedom Formula: How to Succeed in Business Without Sacrificing Your Family, Health, or Life'@DavidFinkel. As a business owner, your behavior has a direct correlation to the success or failure of your...
Inc.com

Connect with Confidence:

In our digital-driven business landscape, reliable connectivity is essential. In fact, lightning-fast connectivity has become a necessity for businesses looking to compete at the highest levels. Your business is likely to have customers from across the country and often across the globe. This compelling webinar speaks to the past, present and future of connectivity with a heavy focus on the business advantages of adopting 5G. Led by moderator Abigail Basset, this webinar features the expertise of Steve Crowley and David Wood, T-Mobile for Business experts.
