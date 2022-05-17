ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

I-275 ramp to close temporarily on May 18

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Drivers will have to find another way to get onto I-275 in one...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Over-The-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Over-The-Rhine. Officers were called to the scene on Race Street near Liberty Street around midnight on Saturday. No information has been released on any victims or possible suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Apartments, cars flood after water pools in parking lot

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springdale man had to be rescued from his flooded car with a fire engine ladder Friday morning after becoming trapped in several feet of water. The Sharonville Fire Department was called to The Park at Springdale Apartments just before 7 a.m. Firefighters said parts of the parking lot sat under 4 feet of water. They said the man was attempting to move his car to higher ground at the time.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at former nursing home in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a former nursing home in Batavia Friday night. Smoke from the fire at the vacant building on Broadway Street could be seen for miles. It took firefighters from several departments to get it under control. No one was hurt.
BATAVIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Fairfield, OH
WKRC

Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Miami Township Friday. Crews were called to the Berry Lane Apartments on Business 28 around 5 p.m. after reports of a woman firing shots. Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said the woman came out with...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrc
WKRC

Woman accused of firing a gun in front of a Harrison church

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is accused of firing a gun in front of a Harrison church Friday. Robin Grant, 64, faces an inducing panic charge. She was in front of the Church on Fire on Harrison Avenue when she allegedly fired the gun into the air. When police arrived they say she still had the gun in her hand.
HARRISON, OH
WKRC

Kids can be fitted for free bike helmets in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be riding their bikes all over, and it's important to make sure they have the proper safety gear before they go out. On Sunday, the Pediatric Associates of Mount Carmel will be giving out free bike helmets at the...
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WKRC

Hoeting Realtors: Featured listings

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hoeting Realtors currently has two properties that won't stay on the market for long!. At Hoeting Realtors customers come first. The goal is to render the best possible service and the realtors will go wherever they are needed. Their team consistently has the highest volume per agent in the industry and their agents are professionally trained to meet your real estate needs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miniature museum makes a huge impact in NKY town

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maysville is one of those great American small towns. But, if you think you know Maysville, you don't know the half of it. Or in this case the twelfth. We start this story in front of the iconic Russell Theatre. The big one. There is another one just a couple blocks away. It doesn’t have quite the same footprint but it’s still as grand as it was in its heyday.
MAYSVILLE, KY
WKRC

Man arrested in connection with fatal CUF shooting

CUF, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened April 20. Police were called to the scene on Halstead Street near West McMicken Avenue around 6 p.m. They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 19-year-old Wilmer Diaz was pronounced dead...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former employee accused of making threats to P&G now charged

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of making the threats that shut down Procter & Gamble's downtown offices has been indicted. Benjamin Wood, 30, faces two counts of felony inducing panic. Investigators say Wood had been texting several people about going to P&G and "taking over." He said to two...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local company issues recall of lemonade and juice products

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local lemonade brand has issued a voluntary recall of some of its juice products. QueensMade Lemonade LLC Cincinnati announced Thursday it is recalling all lemonade flavors and its Ginger Turmeric shots. The company made the decision because were sent out without undergoing a safety inspection. The...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy