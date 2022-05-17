I-275 ramp to close temporarily on May 18

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Over-The-Rhine. Officers were called to the scene on Race Street near Liberty Street around midnight on Saturday. No information has been released on any victims or possible suspects.
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springdale man had to be rescued from his flooded car with a fire engine ladder Friday morning after becoming trapped in several feet of water. The Sharonville Fire Department was called to The Park at Springdale Apartments just before 7 a.m. Firefighters said parts of the parking lot sat under 4 feet of water. They said the man was attempting to move his car to higher ground at the time.
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a former nursing home in Batavia Friday night. Smoke from the fire at the vacant building on Broadway Street could be seen for miles. It took firefighters from several departments to get it under control. No one was hurt.
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - On Sunday, you have a chance to help preserve memories while honoring the role of African-Americans in Cincinnati history. Organizers invite Black residents of Over-The-Rhine and the West End to bring photos, letters, and memories of the neighborhood to the Elm Street side of Findlay Market.
SPARTA, Ky. (WKRC) - An intense fire in a tractor-trailer in Northern Kentucky Thursday damaged a building and prompted a shelter-in-place order. The truck began burning at the corner of KY 467 West and KY 35 in Gallatin County. The flames were so heavy that crews evacuated the Sparta Post Office, which was damaged. And residents had to stay indoors.
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community's emergency management team is defending its actions after sounding its outdoor warning sirens during Thursday night's severe weather. People took cover in Middletown Thursday night even though, as it turns out, there were no tornadoes. It's about the public trust: If you sound...
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Miami Township Friday. Crews were called to the Berry Lane Apartments on Business 28 around 5 p.m. after reports of a woman firing shots. Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said the woman came out with...
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An accident involving a school bus sent the bus driver and two students to the hospital Friday morning. The bus was involved in a crash on 22 & 3 near Stubbs Mill Road close to the fire station. It was headed to Little Miami Elementary School with 24 students on board.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of raping several minors. Fifty-three-year-old John Reynolds is a Mason, Ohio, resident but the sheriff's office says he may be in Union, Kentucky. The sheriff's office identified three victims, all under the age of 15.
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is accused of firing a gun in front of a Harrison church Friday. Robin Grant, 64, faces an inducing panic charge. She was in front of the Church on Fire on Harrison Avenue when she allegedly fired the gun into the air. When police arrived they say she still had the gun in her hand.
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be riding their bikes all over, and it's important to make sure they have the proper safety gear before they go out. On Sunday, the Pediatric Associates of Mount Carmel will be giving out free bike helmets at the...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local club is looking to do build a community around cars and coffee. Created by UC students with a passion for cars, "Official Cars & Coffee of UC" will showcase over 100 vehicles from local collectors on Sunday. You can see tuner-cars, supercars, and vintage cars,...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Assistant Chief Ed Cordie broke down the latest Colerain Township Police annual report. He's called the department home since 2008. He says their approach to policing is showing promise. "Specifically, we are looking at the crime rates that occurred from 2015 to 2021. Property crimes...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maysville is one of those great American small towns. But, if you think you know Maysville, you don't know the half of it. Or in this case the twelfth. We start this story in front of the iconic Russell Theatre. The big one. There is another one just a couple blocks away. It doesn’t have quite the same footprint but it’s still as grand as it was in its heyday.
CUF, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened April 20. Police were called to the scene on Halstead Street near West McMicken Avenue around 6 p.m. They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 19-year-old Wilmer Diaz was pronounced dead...
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - More than three years ago, a person came into the Florence Christian Church who needed a shower and other services. So, they let her use the staff shower. Three years later, it has progressed to become the Fresh Start Shower Ministry, which held its grand opening...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of making the threats that shut down Procter & Gamble's downtown offices has been indicted. Benjamin Wood, 30, faces two counts of felony inducing panic. Investigators say Wood had been texting several people about going to P&G and "taking over." He said to two...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local lemonade brand has issued a voluntary recall of some of its juice products. QueensMade Lemonade LLC Cincinnati announced Thursday it is recalling all lemonade flavors and its Ginger Turmeric shots. The company made the decision because were sent out without undergoing a safety inspection. The...
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) — For 40 years, a massive cemetery in West Price Hill has been neglected. Now, a local nonprofit is working to bring dignity to the burial site Potter’s Field, but the plan is not without critics. From the indigent to the unknown, veterans,...
