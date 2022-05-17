ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Law Enforcement Contacted Amy About Her Class Ring

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8bxL_0fgsLZ4400

Amy has been searching for her stolen class ring for years. Recently, her and Bobby Bones put up a reward for whoever finds it.

While Amy was living in North Carolina with her husband, their home was broken into and her Aggie (college) class ring was stolen. During The Bobby Bones Show today (May 17), Amy shared that law enforcement from North Carolina who listen to the show reached out to her. They told her if she sent them some personal information about the theft, they could run it through their databases and see if they could track down the ring.

Amy hasn't sent in her information yet, she was hesitant because she didn't know if it was all legit. She believes the woman who messaged her is a state trooper. The woman was willing to meet up with Amy in Nashville when she comes to town to show Amy her badges. Amy was still hesitant so now Lunchbox is going to reach out to the listener/state trooper to find out if they're actually legit.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Class Ring#Aggie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Dad Refuses to Pay For Daughter’s Wedding After She Sides With In-Laws

If you want to see sane people become suddenly mad, then have them get married. Folks take the pre-planning, theorizing, and execution of their wedding to some ridiculous levels. In fact, some people have their entire wedding planned out before they even meet somebody that they want to marry, so much so that it feels like their spouse is basically an after-thought; a placeholder who could've been filled in by any number of individuals.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.
Countrymom

Pregnant girlfriend moves in with wife and family

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend's son lived happily with his lovely wife and their three children for several years. They live in a small town of about 1500 people, and everyone knows everyone else. Nearby lived another young man, his girlfriend, and their three children; however, they weren’t nearly as happy.
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy