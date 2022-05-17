ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia gas prices rise 11 cents in one week

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaY1n_0fgsKSzc00

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 11 cents higher this week at $4.265 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                        $4.265
Average price during the week of May 9, 2022                                $4.153
Average price during the week of May 17, 2021                              $2.979

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$4.279      Bridgeport
$4.283      Clarksburg
$4.242      Huntington
$4.276      Martinsburg
$4.265      Morgantown
$4.245      Parkersburg
$4.261      Weirton
$4.265      Wheeling

Trend Analysis:
With the national average cost for regular gas steadily climbing, three states—Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma—are still holdouts for crossing the $4 per gallon mark. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48 which is 40 cents more than a month ago and $1.43 more than a year ago. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel.

At the beginning of last week, the price of crude oil decreased due to global market concern that crude demand will suffer as COVID lockdowns in China remain in place. However, crude prices reversed course at the end of the week over growing market worries that Ukrainian and European Union actions against Russian oil and natural gas companies could spark retaliation by Russia, which would lead to more market disruption and uncertainty. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that domestic crude supply increased by 8.5 million barrels to 424.2 million barrels. The current level is still approximately 12.5 percent lower than a year ago.

According to new data from EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.6 million barrels to 225 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.86 million barrels per day to 8.7 million barrels per day. Typically, lower demand would put downward pressure on pump prices. However, crude prices remain volatile, and as they surge, pump prices follow suit.

Meanwhile, the switch to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which usually adds seven to ten cents per gallon depending on the market, is happening now. This switchover should be complete nationwide by early June. This summer blend switch is an annual event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Related
Jake Wells

Gas Prices in Ohio Reach New Record Highs

photo of man pumping gasPhoto by Eric Mclean (Unsplash) U.S. gasoline prices reached another record high as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to influence prices. (source) According to AAA, the current nationwide average is $4.48.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Drivers frustrated by high gas prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gas prices in West Virginia are now sitting at an average of $4.38, according to Lynda Lambert, a spokesperson for AAA. And she said nationwide the average is $4.56. “Crude oil has been consistently over $100 a barrel,” Lambert said. “When the market closed today it...
CHARLESTON, WV
610KONA

Gas Prices Continue to Climb, WA Governor Strikes Down Talk of Gas Tax Holiday

(Pasco, WA) — Gas prices are still on the rise The average price for regular unleaded fuel now 5.19 a gallon in Washington State. Many Washington Republicans have called on other state leaders to suspend the state’s gas tax. The evergreen state has among the highest gas taxes in the country. According to Senate Minority Leader John Braun, a gas tax holiday would save motorists nearly 50 cents a gallon at the pump.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Weirton, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
State
Georgia State
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Traffic
City
Wheeling, WV
State
Oklahoma State
City
Martinsburg, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawsuit seeks to stop West Virginia natural gas unitization law

CHARLESTON — A federal lawsuit by property owners in the Northern Panhandle seeks to stop West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization law before it goes into effect in June. Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin, both of Bethany, filed suit May 13 in the U.S. District Court for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyNorthwest.com

Gas shortages and record high prices plague Washington drivers

Gas stations in Washington are resetting their price boards to accommodate double digits in preparation for fuel prices potentially reaching $10 a gallon. The move comes as several gas stations in the state have already run out of fuel. However, Governor Jay Inslee remains firm on not lifting the gas...
WASHINGTON STATE
cannin.com

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HEALTH
Hinton News

7 in a row: Gov. Justice announces West Virginia again breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6% for April 2022, breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 7th consecutive month. “This is an absolutely remarkable achievement that gets better and better to announce with each passing month as we break this record again and again,” Gov. Justice said. “It feels like the next record that we’re going to break is the record for most broken records. “It is truly undeniable now that West Virginia is on the rocket ship ride that I promised. Every...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Stock#Aaa East Central#Northern Wv#Covid#Ukrainian#European Union#Russian
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total continued to climb in West Virginia on Friday as health officials reported 713 new positive cases. The new cases pushed the state’s active total to 2,296, up from 2,079, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTRF- 7News

Crash on I-470 near Ohio/West Virginia State line

The Ohio Department of Transportation has reported a crash at the West Virginia/ Ohio State line on I-470 East. The crash is near the I-470 Vietnam Veterans Memorial bridge. One lane of traffic is maintained at this time. Delays are expected. 7News is working on getting more information
ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy