FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 15-year-old Ohio boy is in jail after he shot his father during an argument about his bedtime, according to police. The eighth grader, who is not being named because he is a minor, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of felonious assault and auto theft. He is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Youth Court Detention Center.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO