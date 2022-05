Kermit N. Davis, Jr., 77, of Kearney, MO, passed away May 19, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, with his wife at his side. Kermit was born Thursday, March 8, 1945, at 11:40 wartime in the family home in Bosworth, MO. He was escorted into the world by Dr. A. G. "Boss" Brown and nurse Mrs. Floyd Hanavan. Kermit was the fifth child and only son of Kermit N. and Mazie (Watts) Davis. He joined big sisters, Margaret, Marlene, Donna and Marilyn.

