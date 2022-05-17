ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Huge Rally Expected at State Capitol Saturday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people are expected to rally in Harrisburg this weekend for abortion rights. The...

CNN

Opinion: Pennsylvania has a primary problem

(CNN) — Pennsylvania, one of the nation's political bellwethers, is working to wrap up a chaotic and acrimonious primary season. Based on my analysis of the available data, the primary was the first one in the Commonwealth's 235-year history in which voters had the chance to vote for candidates in open gubernatorial and US Senate races, new state House and Senate districts, and new congressional districts. It was an historic opportunity for voters -- except independent voters, who are barred from Pennsylvania primaries -- to make a mark on the future of their communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano to campaign for Donald Trump-endorsed governor candidate Dan Cox in Maryland

Fresh off his victory as the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday, State Senator Doug Mastriano is coming to Maryland on June 25, to campaign for fellow Donald Trump endorsee Dan Cox in his run for Maryland governor. Mastriano will headline a rally for Cox, a state delegate in the Maryland House, at Leaping Greenly Farm in Hampstead. In addition to having Trump's endorsement in Maryland, Cox sees himself in a similar position as Mastriano in another way, taking on the establishment of his state party and being attacked as a result.
Government
pghcitypaper.com

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

Three days after primary Election Day results were too close to call on May 17, the race for U.S. Congress in District 12 now has a proclaimed winner: state Rep. Summer Lee. The Associated Press called the results for Lee shortly after 6 p.m. on Fri., May 20, following a contentious five-way battle for the House seat. The race included over $3 million in ads purchased by United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to pro-Israel, pushing for Lee's closest opponent, Squirrel Hill attorney Steve Irwin, to win with claims that Lee isn't a "real Democrat."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania’s US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Still Too Close To Call

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s US Senate race in the Republican primary is still too close to call on Friday morning. With close to 99% of precincts reporting, Dr. Mehmet Oz is about 1,000 votes ahead of Dave McCormick.  If there’s less than a half-a percent difference in the final vote count between the candidates, which appears likely, it will trigger an automatic recount.   Philadelphia election officials expect the city’s ballot tally to be completed sometime Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Fetterman Ready To Return To Duties

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman submitted his declaration to the General Assembly that he is again able to discharge the powers and duties of the office of lieutenant governor. With the declaration, he will be able to resume the powers and duties of the office on May 23, 2022. Until that time, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman will continue temporarily to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per a standard process under PA law. Fetterman, who won the Democrat race for U.S. Senate, is recuperating from a procedure which implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator in his heart. The Democrat on track for a full recovery.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania takes first step to join federal government’s $45 billion “Internet for All” initiative

Under the initiative, three programs will spend $45 billion on building broadband infrastructure, reducing connection costs and promoting equitable access. Federal and state officials visited Marion-Walker Elementary School in Bellefonte this week and talked about the steps Pennsylvania is taking to join the federal government’s “Internet for All” initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA

