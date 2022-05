A Hull man charged of killing a Gainesville man in 2020 in Athens has been acquitted of murder by a Clarke County Superior Court jury. The jury of eight women and four men found Joseph D. Baughns, 31, not guilty of seven counts, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

7 HOURS AGO