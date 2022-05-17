World Games This Week 5/17 | Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

The gator population is out of control. Something has to be done. If we aren't careful these gators are going to take over our waterways. Gators have been showing up in the craziest places. The other day this 11' monster was discovered in a family swimming pool. This was in...
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two trains are stopped on the tracks in Bessemer Friday night. It’s been blocking traffic all day and causing some concern for area first responders. The trains are blocking several intersections including the highly traveled Highway 1-50. We’re told the trains have been stopped...
The other day I was driving down Skyland Boulevard and I wanted to get some fast food. I started to go to my usual Whataburger and get my signature order. A patty melt meal with large fries, extra spicy ketchup, and a Powerade with no ice. I fought the feeling since I'm trying to stay away from red meat.
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Huntsville continues to make its case for the premier city in Alabama. John Oliver slams ‘Alabama’s worst memaw’ Kay Ivey, says transgender law ‘absolutely appalling’. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short...
Professional experience: 20 years in education, including with the Blount County schools as reading instructor; speech, language and pathologist assistant for the Blount County and Alcoa city schools; vocational rehabilitation counselor for the state of Tennessee; substitute teacher for Birmingham city schools. Education: Graduated, Birmingham city schools; attended Maryville College...
Hunstville, Alabama, topped this year's U.S. News & World Report list as the best place to live in the nation. Read on to find out why Huntsville made the jump from number three in 2021 to number one in 2022.
We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – All East Alabama Health facilities are back to requiring masks as Lee county and Macon County are now considered communities with a high COVID-19 transmission level. With 58 of 67 Alabama counties being at a “moderate” transmission level or higher—including Lee County at a “high” rate of 10.7 percent—East Alabama Health […]
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville city councilman has been arrested, according to Chief Magistrate Charlotte Griffith. Griffith confirmed the arrest of District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson on a misdemeanor menacing charge. Jackson turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail and has since been released on his own...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery restaurant has been ordered to close by the Alabama Department of Public Health for the second time in less than a year after earning another dismal health score. Carlito’s Mexican Grill, located on Minnie Brown Road, failed its latest health inspection, which took place...
As a brand new resident of Tuscaloosa, Alabama I am discovering new foods everyday that I love. The one thing that I wish I could introduce to everyone in the Tuscaloosa area. This delicious dish is a taylor egg and cheese sandwich. It's a New Jersey staple that is also a topic for arguments across the whole state.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the final weekend before Alabamians head to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election. U.S. Senate hopefuls Katie Britt, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks have been traveling the state meeting with voters in this home stretch. Britt says her mission is to continue...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged two suspects with robbery after an incident Monday at a Montgomery business. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Mondarius Logan, 37, and Suqoiya Weaver, 31, are charged with first-degree robbery. Coleman said the robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Atlanta...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the ten victims in the Buffalo mass shooting this weekend, has ties to the Birmingham area. Celestine Chaney just turned 65 years old on May 9, and just weeks later, her family is forced to grieve. Several of her family members live in the...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 2 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On the scene, first responders found the...
Charges: FTA – Sexual Abuse 1st, Possess Controlled Substance, Bribing a Public Servant, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess Marijuana 1st, Sell/Deliver Drug Paraphernalia. Bond Revocation – Possess Marijuana 1st, Bribing a Public Servant, Sell/Deliver Paraphernalia.
