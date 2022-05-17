ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Iowa

By Stacker
Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Iowa...

www.corydontimes.com

Corydon Times-Republican

Disciplinary records on Iowa nurses now harder to access

Disciplinary charges are no longer published by the Iowa Board of Nursing when they're filed. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) Last October, the Iowa Board of Nursing approved set of disciplinary charges against an Iowa-licensed nurse, Allison Krawza. But today, seven months after the board approved those...
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa makes strong rebound from pandemic unemployment numbers

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s 3% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped below the 3.6% national average in April and is down from the state’s 3.3% unemployment rate in March. In real numbers, those percentages translate into 50,900 unemployed Iowans in April, down from 55,600 in March. One...
Corydon Times-Republican

Marijuana

Marijuana slowly becoming New England’s newest cash crop. (The Center Square) – With adult-use marijuana sales eclipsing $3 billion in Massachusetts, other New England states are now entering the recreational marijuana industry.
Community Policy