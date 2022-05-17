ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortsville Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection in Penn Yan

 5 days ago

A 41-year-old Shortsville man was arrested Monday night by Penn Yan Police on criminal contempt and aggravated family offense charges. Chancler...

FL Radio Group

Varrick Man Arrested for Suspended License

A Varrick man was arrested early Sunday morning in Seneca Falls. Police report the arrest of Corey Jensen at 1:14a after he was pulled over for failing to keep right on a Bridge Street. It was found that, due to failure to appear in court on multiple dates, Jensen’s license was suspended.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Another Arrest Made in Connection to Assault/Robbery of Autistic Newark Teen

Another arrest has been made in connection to the May 12th assault and robbery of an autistic Newark teen. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Thomas Eaves of Geneva on a warrant issued for the early May incident where he, along with Jordan Dreschler and two juveniles, are alleged to have assaulted then robbed the 16 year old victim of his shoes and phone. Dreschler is also accused of filming the incident.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Seneca Falls man. Police report the arrest of Dejon Butler on Friday for an outstanding parole warrant. Further investigation found him to be in possession of cocaine and prescription pills. He was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man charged with DWI after traffic stop

Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested after a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Gregory L. Heimburger, 31, of Penn Yan for driving while intoxicated. Heimburger was observed operating on Lake St. in Penn Yan and crossing the center line multiple...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Strikes Person with Liquor Bottle

A Lyons man faces multiple charges after a Friday afternoon incident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Dorian Weeks after striking another person in the head with a liquor bottle in the presence of a minor. Weeks was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Charged With Felony Strangulation

A 25-year-old Geneva man has been arrested on a felony strangulation charge. 25-year-old Michael Pierce (AKA Brandon Dockery) is accused of placing his hands around another person’s neck and throat and applying pressure. These actions caused the victim’s breathing and blood circulation to be impaired, which also caused them physical injury.
GENEVA, NY
waynetimes.com

Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia. The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Montour Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A 42-year-old Montour Falls man was arrested on May 15th on a bench warrant out of Chemung County. Jeremiah Beach was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to New York State Police. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

8 weapons seized from home during Elmira arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested a man late Thursday after reports of a firearm discharge came from a residence on Lyon Street. According to police, 56-year-old John R. Sever was arrested after officers responded to 570 Lyon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they witnessed Sever and an 18-year-old homeless […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Probation Violation Warrant

A 28-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested just after midnight Wednesday on an active violation of probation warrant. Steven Crawford was taken into custody on the warrant issued out of Potter Town Court. He was sent to Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Charged With Littering

A Penn Yan man has been charged with littering following an incident in the village. Malik Moore is accused of knocking over a garbage can in a municipal parking lot causing its contents to spill out all over the lot. Moore was unwilling to clean up the debris and was ticketed.
PENN YAN, NY
