Phoenix, AZ

Church roof partially collapses, people evacuated in Phoenix fire

12news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters helped evacuate 12 people with...

www.12news.com

fox10phoenix.com

Multiple people burned in north Phoenix double house fire

PHOENIX - Multiple people have suffered second-degree burns in a double house fire in north Phoenix, firefighters said on May 20. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the first-alarm fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue. "When I walked out the door there was [sic] flames coming from the neighbor's,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man killed in Thursday night shooting in North Phoenix area

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near North Black Canyon Highway and West Hazelwood Street on Thursday, May 19. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area and found the victim, an adult man, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Multi-tractor-trailer crash leaves 1 dead on I-17

PHOENIX — An early morning crash between multiple Shamrock Farms tractor-trailers has left one person dead near Deer Valley Road on Friday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. Deputies advised drivers may encounter delays along Interstate 17 as police investigate the crash. Flames and smoke from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Dog stayed with dead hiker until crews found them northeast of Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The search for a missing hiker in northern Arizona came to a sad ending, with his dog staying with him until the very end. Search teams with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 74-year-old Donald Hayes on Wednesday afternoon on Mingus Mountain, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Prescott. Crews had trouble reaching the area due to the rugged terrain but eventually got there. Hayes’ dog, Ranger, who was hiking with him, was discovered alive right next to him. A search volunteer, who was also a veterinarian, looked over Ranger, and the pup was taken to a nearby animal hospital. It’s unclear what condition the dog is in.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire burns through church in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX – A dozen people were evacuated without serious injury from a church fire in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to Third Street and McDowell Road to battle the blaze at the Grace Point Church around 4 a.m. Flames...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

BREAKING NEWS ARCOSANTI FIRE

The #ArcosantiFire is moving to the north/northeast through grass and brush, north of Cordes Lakes. Aircraft, including three Large Air Tankers (LATs) are supporting ground crews to help slow the fire’s forward movement. Two #AZForestry hand crews are engaged, including the T2 Lewis Crew who are conducting burning operations...
CORDES LAKES, AZ
News Break
Politics
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of tying up, robbing partygoers at Tempe house party

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Arcosanti Fire burning north of Cordes Junction

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Arcosanti Fire, burning approximately three and a half miles north of Cordes Junction. Arizona State Forestry officials said the brush fire has burned approximately 270 acres as of Monday, May 16. Firefighters were able to secure the northern edge...
CORDES LAKES, AZ
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by car on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
santanvalley.com

Residential Fire in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley's hometown fire department, Rural Metro, quickly got this garage fire under control in The San Tan Heights neighborhood. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire, but crews were able to contain the damage to the garage. IMPORTANT REMINDER to inspect all electrical appliances or...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ

