Church roof partially collapses, people evacuated in Phoenix fire

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The search for a missing hiker in northern Arizona came to a sad ending, with his dog staying with him until the very end. Search teams with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 74-year-old Donald Hayes on Wednesday afternoon on Mingus Mountain, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Prescott. Crews had trouble reaching the area due to the rugged terrain but eventually got there. Hayes’ dog, Ranger, who was hiking with him, was discovered alive right next to him. A search volunteer, who was also a veterinarian, looked over Ranger, and the pup was taken to a nearby animal hospital. It’s unclear what condition the dog is in.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO