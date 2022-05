As a long-distance runner who competed for his country and came just three minutes short of qualifying for the British Olympic marathon team, Dr. Michael Green has first-hand experience of how Exercise Science helps improve athletic performance. As a graduate of Troy University himself, Dr. Green used his athletic and academic experience to help design TROY’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program and guide his students down the track to successfully find jobs in Exercise Science.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO