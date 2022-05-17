If Jimmy McGill’s relationship with his family—a father easily duped by grifters, including his own son, and a vindictive brother who could see only his sibling’s worst qualities—informs viewers how he transforms into Saul Goodman, then Better Call Saul is slowly but surely building a similarly intriguing background for Kim Wexler. The opening sequence of the sixth season’s sixth episode, “Axe and Grind,” brings us back to Kim’s childhood, when she’s been caught stealing earrings and a necklace from a department store. “She’s a straight-A student, she’s always got her nose in a book,” Kim’s mother says to the manager, conveying shock, anger, and disappointment over her daughter’s actions.
