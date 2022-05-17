ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul

By Chris Ryan
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Better Call Saul’ Paces Itself. Plus, Will ‘Conversations With Friends’ Take Off Like ‘Normal People’ Did?. Chris and Andy discuss the latest episode of the AMC series and the new Sally Rooney adaptation. Filed under:. Kim Wexler Anxiety on ‘Better Call Saul’ Has Reached...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’ Review: ‘Axe and Grind’ Is a Solid Deep Breath Before a Dangerous Reckoning

Click here to read the full article. Ah! There’s the cork. The tour through Chez Goodman that began Season 6 rounded out with a lingering shot of a wayward Zafiro Añejo bottle topper, tantalizingly vague about how that hunk of metal tied into the fates of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). In “Axe and Grind,” we get a tiny hint about whether that cork was one already kept in triumph or one kept as a reminder of a massive regret. While Jimmy’s purchase of celebratory tequila is undoubtedly premature, it is a nice full-circle moment as...
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: John Cho Joins Apple's Afterparty, Elite Alum Is Zorro and More

Click here to read the full article. The Afterparty‘s Season 2 guest list continues to grow: John Cho (Cowboy Bebop, Selfie) has joined the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. In the second season, Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner is back to solve a new case, revolving around a murder at a wedding. Also returning are Season 1 stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao as Aniq and Zoe. In addition to Cho, the upcoming run’s new cast members include Ken Jeong (Community), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai),...
TV SERIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ announced that “Tulsa King,” Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere on Nov. 13 with two episodes. All remaining episodes will become available for streaming weekly on Sundays. Additionally, Paramount Network will air a sneak peek at the premiere on Nov. 13 after the Season 5 premiere of Sheridan’s “Yellowstone.” Episode 2 will also air on Paramount Network after the Nov. 20 episode of “Yellowstone.” “Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Amc
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Talks David McCallum’s Return for Last Two Episodes of Season 19

For nearly 15 years, David McCallum played the fan-favorite NCIS character Donald “Ducky” Mallard, the fatherly, kind-hearted chief medical examiner. In 2017, however, McCallum exchanged his series regular contract for a limited role. Though he wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to NCIS, he was over 80 years old at that point and wanted a little more time to spend with his family.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Better Call Saul: When does series return from its mid-season break?

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season began airing its first seven episodes on AMC TV on 18 April in the US and 19 April on Netflix in the UK.With the first half of the series concluding on 23 May in the US and 24 May in the UK, a seven-week mid-season break will follow – making for a much shorter hiatus than its sequel Breaking Bad’s year-long split between its final season’s two halves. Part two of Better Call Saul is expected to return with its final six episodes airing weekly, beginning on 11 July in the US...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Kim Wexler Anxiety on ‘Better Call Saul’ Has Reached a Record High

If Jimmy McGill’s relationship with his family—a father easily duped by grifters, including his own son, and a vindictive brother who could see only his sibling’s worst qualities—informs viewers how he transforms into Saul Goodman, then Better Call Saul is slowly but surely building a similarly intriguing background for Kim Wexler. The opening sequence of the sixth season’s sixth episode, “Axe and Grind,” brings us back to Kim’s childhood, when she’s been caught stealing earrings and a necklace from a department store. “She’s a straight-A student, she’s always got her nose in a book,” Kim’s mother says to the manager, conveying shock, anger, and disappointment over her daughter’s actions.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVGuide.com

Fox 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

FOX wants to make sure of a few things. First of all, there is no other broadcast network to tune into for adult animation. In the upcoming TV season, FOX will remain the home of The Simpsons. The animated series returns for its 34th season this fall, yet again centralizing FOX's Sunday nights. Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13) will also return to the network along with new animated comedies, Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Doctor Who's New Rose, Black Mirror Season 6 and More

Click here to read the full article. Is Doctor Who bringing back an iconic companion? Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) will play a character named Rose in scenes that will air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebration, the BBC announced on Monday. Billie Piper previously portrayed the Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler opposite Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. Said showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

8 Shows Like 1883 to Watch For More Wild West Action

There's nothing like a TV drama set in the Wild West. The lawlessness of the era means that characters behave based on their own moral compasses rather than that of enforced rules, creating an open world of conflict as differences are settled by whatever means necessary. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883, which details how the Dutton clan (played here by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) first established roots in Montana, is one such example, and the show's limited run probably only has you thirsting for more — and more is on the way, in the form of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will star David Oyelowo as the legendary lawman who was the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘We Own This City’ Episodes 3 and 4

Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Wosny Lambre recap episodes 3 and 4 of the HBO series We Own This City, including its spiritual relationship to The Wire, the exceptional performance of Jon Bernthal at the center of the show, and whether the series has a chance to slot amongst the best of the century so far.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

HBO renews 'Barry' for Season 4

May 19 (UPI) -- HBO renewed Barry for a fourth season on Thursday. Season 3 is currently airing Sunday nights on HBO. Season 4 will begin filming in June. Co-creator and star Bill Hader will direct all eight episodes. In a Television Critics Association panel for Season 3, Hader said...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Jerry & Marge Go Large' Trailer Reveals Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening Scamming the Lottery in a Comedy Based on a True Story

Go big or go home is the motto for Paramount+’s upcoming feature, Jerry & Marge Go Large. Dropping on the platform on June 17, the David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) helmed comedy will be led by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. But if you thought those would be the only big names connected with the project, think again. In a trailer for the movie, we’re treated to countless familiar faces including Larry Wilmore and Rainn Wilson with Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean, and Uly Schlesinger also appearing.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy