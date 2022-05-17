Better Call Saul

There's nothing like a TV drama set in the Wild West. The lawlessness of the era means that characters behave based on their own moral compasses rather than that of enforced rules, creating an open world of conflict as differences are settled by whatever means necessary. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883, which details how the Dutton clan (played here by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) first established roots in Montana, is one such example, and the show's limited run probably only has you thirsting for more — and more is on the way, in the form of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will star David Oyelowo as the legendary lawman who was the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO