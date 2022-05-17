ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutchogue, NY

Fire Races Through North Fork Barn

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The barn fire. Photo Credit: Cutchogue Fire Department

Firefighters battled a barn fire on Long Island in a garage-type structure that was in danger of spreading to an adjacent barn.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m., Sunday, May 15 at 6900 Wickham Ave., in Mattituck, a hamlet on Long Island's North Fork.

The first firefighters on the scene from the Mattituck Fire Department found a "garage-type" structure fully engulfed in flames with the fire moving toward a second barn, said the Cutchogue Fire Department.

The Cutchogue Fire department was called to respond and assist at the scene with a rapid intervention team.

The fire was located in an area with a limited water supply and the nearest hydrant was located a long distance away, the department said.

Water that was used to fight the fire was initially supplied by MFD's tanker while a long hose was laid to the closest hydrant.

Cutchogue Engine 851 was additionally called to the scene to assist with completing the hose lay to supply water to the fire.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters from both departments assisted with the extensive overhaul and checked the other nearby buildings for any extensions, the department said.

"Quick actions by MFD firefighters prevented the fire from extending to the larger barns," Cutchogue fire officials said.

Crews were on the scene for approximately three hours.

One firefighter was treated and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad.

