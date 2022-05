EAST MARLBOROUGH — People from around the world are joining with American friends to visit Longwood Gardens. This spring the world-renowned botanical landmark, located off Route 1 just north of Kennett Square, is abuzz with visitors enjoying a vast array of vibrant displays of flora and fauna. Seniors are taking walks along the grounds, children are discovering there are many types of cactus on this planet, and families are beaming with smiles as they explore Longwood Gardens together.

