The Anderson County Coroner's Office identifies the driver killed when his dump truck overturned east of Pendleton Monday, as 50 year old Thomas Travis Foster. The Highway Patrol says the truck ran off Highway 88 near Sharon Church Road.

A nine-one-one caller reported the accident shortly after 12 PM. It took nearly four hours to remove the Piedmont man's body from the wreckage. Firefighters and hazmat crews also had to deal with a fuel leak.