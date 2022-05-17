ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich 'line up Sadio Mane, Sasa Kalajdzic, Sebastian Haller AND Ousmane Dembele as summer targets' as 'renewal talks with Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski break down'

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks with the agents of Sadio Mane, Sasa Kalajdzic, Sebastian Haller and Ousmane Dembele over summer moves if Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave the club.

Star striker Lewandowski admitted at the weekend that he believes he's played his last game for Bayern, despite his contract running through until next summer.

The Polish talisman informed the German champions that he had no intention of renewing his deal and that his time in Bavaria is drawing to a close.

Gnabry has also been linked with the exit at the Allianz with reports stating that he is unlikely to extend his current contract past 2023.

Should two of Bayern's main stars in attack decide to leave, the Bundesliga giants will instead target moves for Mane, Kalajdzic, Haller and Dembele, according to SportBILD.

German journalist Christian Falk claims Bayern are currently in talks with the four players' agents over joining them in the summer as a reaction to Lewandowski and Gnabry's current statuses at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHo1A_0fgsG13y00
Robert Lewandowski admitted that he may have played his last game for Bayern Munich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293Gz0_0fgsG13y00
Lewandowski (right) and Serge Gnabry (centre) are both looking likely to leave Bayern

Reports earlier this month suggested that Mane's representatives has met with Bayern chief Hasan Salihamidzic over a move to the club in the summer, with the Senegalese forward entering the final year of his current Liverpool deal.

Mane insisted earlier this month that he is still 'happy' to be at Liverpool but Bayern will be hoping to tempt him with a new challenge in Germany.

Mane said: 'Yeah, I am happy here, I think when we win trophies I am happier! But I think I am trying to enjoy every moment, trying to assist my team mates and I think the boys make it a lot easier for me.

'I am honestly very happy. I am just trying to enjoy every moment and assist my team-mates. Without my team-mates I'm nothing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPsQr_0fgsG13y00
Mane insisted he is very happy at Liverpool amid links with both Bayern and Barcelona

Barcelona star and former Borussia Dortmund winger Dembele is also another target and could be one of the many players the Catalan giants are looking to offload this summer.

Stuttgart's Kalajdzic, meanwhile, is reportedly seen as the ideal successor for Lewandowski, with PSG also interested in the 24-year-old Austrian.

Ajax's Haller, who has reignited his career in Holland after a disappointing spell at West Ham, is also wanted by Bayern but could face competition from Dortmund, who will be without Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland next season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Roma striker Tammy Abraham breaks the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season... as the former Chelsea star continues to reinvent himself under Jose Mourinho

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has broken the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season after scoring against Torino on Friday. The former Chelsea striker has been a revelation in Italy, scoring 17 league goals under the watchful gaze of Jose Mourinho - which has launched the club into a European qualification spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's one of the great substitutions in Premier League history!': Pep Guardiola hailed as a GENIUS by Micah Richards and Roy Keane for game-changing Ilkay Gundogan move that sparked comeback to win Manchester City the Premier League title

Pep Guardiola was hailed 'as one of the best coaches ever' by Roy Keane after the Spaniard's substitutions proved crucial in Manchester City winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season. City knew that a win over Aston Villa would guarantee them the trophy, but were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fernandinho says fifth Premier League title with Man City is ‘dream come true’

Fernandinho says winning the Premier League for a fifth time is a “dream come true”, especially as he is leaving Manchester City this summer.The Brazilian international joined City in 2013 and has since won the English domestic title in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. It was a tough ask for City as they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa but they pulled off a sensational comeback to win the game 3-2. City, in the end, needed to beat Villa as Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1. If City had lost or drawn against Villa the Reds would have been crowned champions.“To...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa: Ilkay Gundogan comes off the bench to score two late goals and seal ANOTHER comeback win for Pep Guardiola's side to clinch Premier League title in dramatic style

Manchester City performed another late incredible comeback to win the Premier League title on the final day of the season after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2. Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice along with Rodri in the final 15 minutes, 10 years after City had also come from behind to win the title against Queens Park Rangers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Daily Mail

Premier League title race LIVE: Will Manchester City or Liverpool claim the crown on dramatic final afternoon? Reds hope club legend Steven Gerrard does them a favour as Aston Villa visit the Etihad, while Wolves are at Anfield

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves as the Premier League title race comes to a decisive end. So will it be a fourth Premier League title in five seasons for Manchester City, further confirming that Pep Guardiola has created a truly special dynasty of success in English football?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Norwich 0-5 Tottenham: It's Champions League football for Spurs next season as braces from both Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min - as well as a Harry Kane strike - seal fourth place for Antonio Conte's side at the expense of bitter rivals Arsenal

Antonio Conte was serenaded in the sunshine as Tottenham completed their transformation in style with five goals, a return to the Champions League and a share of the Golden Boot for Son Heung-min. It won't go down with the loaves and fishes or the water into wine but Conte claimed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Mikel Arteta's side miss out on a spot in the next year's Champions League as Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard strike to see the Gunners smash Toffees on final day of the season

Arsenal missed out on a spot in next year's Champions League despite beating Everton 5-1 in their final game of the Premier League season. The Gunners broke the deadlock after 26 minutes when a VAR decision ruled that Alex Iwobi handled the ball in the area, before Gabriel Martinelli stepped up and rolled the ball into the net. Arsenal doubled their lead minutes later when Eddie Nketiah guided a header past Jordan Pickford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Polish#German#Allianz#Senegalese
The Independent

Man City take title in dramatic fashion – how the Premier League finale unfolded

Another breathless final day of a Premier League season led to Manchester City being crowned champions as Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple was ended.Leeds, meanwhile, guaranteed their place in the top flight next season at the expense of Burnley while Tottenham secured Champions League football, with Arsenal settling for the Europa League.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the day unfolded in the key fixtures:4:03pm: Anfield temporarily fell silent after Liverpool, who started the day a point behind City, fell behind within three minutes of kick-off, with Raul Jimenez squaring for Pedro Neto to easily tap in.4:16pm: Tottenham,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: If Steven Gerrard can get a result that helps Liverpool win the title he won't take credit away from Jurgen Klopp

I'm sure Steven Gerrard has been pestered all week by calls from his friends, his Dad, his brother, all reminding him he has to beat Manchester City on Sunday. That’s OK, Stevie is a big boy. He’s never been one to hide or turn his phone off, he’ll take it on the chin and of course he’ll understand it being a big Red himself, but it won’t make him lose focus or deviate from the game plan he’s set out for the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher laments 'bitter pill to swallow' for Liverpool after Manchester City win the title in dramatic style - and Reds icon warns Champions League final is 50/50 game if Thiago and Fabinho are injured

Jamie Carragher has described Manchester City winning the Premier League title instead of Liverpool as a 'bitter pill to swallow' for the club. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Wolves 3-1 on the final day after two late goals, but City pipped them to the championship after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wimbledon is now an 'exhibition tournament' after being stripped of ranking points by the WTA and 'top players' could now REFUSE to play in it this year, fears world No 11 Cam Norrie

Britain’s top male player Cam Norrie attacked the decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points on Saturday night – and he fears that this year’s tournament will be much diminished because of it. The world number eleven even ventured that a few of the top players might...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Leicester 4-1 Southampton: Foxes end season with enjoyable win over Saints to ensure that they finish in the top half on a day of endless Premier League drama

Leicester ran out convincing 3-1 winners at home to Southampton on the final day of a dramatic Premier League season. With drama unfolding elsewhere, Leicester and Southampton played out their final fixtures of the season amid a carnival atmosphere at the King Power. James Maddison's goal four minutes into the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

'I want to play in the Champions League': Arsenal loanee William Saliba says he wants to stay at Marseille rather than return to the Emirates

Arsenal have been dealt another blow with highly rated loanee William Saliba saying he wants to stay in France with Marseille after they secured qualification for the Champions League. Marseille thrashed Strasbourg 4-0 on the final day to pip Monaco to second place and finish runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Like what you see? Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren attend Man United's final game of the season at Crystal Palace... as they take a closer look at the Red Devils ahead of starting their new jobs in the Old Trafford dugout this summer

Erik ten Hag has attended Manchester United's final game of the season against Crystal Palace ahead of taking the manager's job at Old Trafford. The Dutchman is due to replace Ralf Rangnick at the helm this summer, but he has got to work early by travelling to Selhurst Park to watch United play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bernd Leno 'could swap Arsenal for Benfica for just £8.5m this summer' after being usurped by Aaron Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta's first choice goalkeeper

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno is reportedly considering a move to Portuguese club Benfica this summer for £8.5million. The German international spent three years as the Gunners' first-choice stopper, and was runner up in the club's player of the season around in 2019-20. Leno has fallen out of favour this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brentford 1-2 Leeds: Delight for Jesse Marsch's side as Raphinha's penalty and Jack Harrison's late strike seal a famous win and secure their Premier League survival... sending Burnley down!

Jesse Marsch was on the floor but Leeds United were staying up. After a chaotic afternoon of phantom celebrations, Chinese whispers, VAR interventions, a red card and Brentford finishing the game with nine men, Jack Harrison’s stoppage-time blast cut through the confusion. Leading 2-1 with Burnley losing by the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

STUART BROAD: I don’t have any long-term targets now, I just want to make a positive impact on the new England as soon as possible under this regime

Whenever a new management team comes in, it’s always a bit of a stressful time because you never know if you are a player that they want to move forward with. The uncertainty has been no different for me over the past few weeks with England, but I feel the way I play my cricket and the aggressive approach that I like to take on to the field suits the characteristics of Rob Key, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: What Kylian Mbappe wrote in devastating text message to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that told him he was staying at PSG, shattering years of hard work in trying to engineer his transfer

For many players, when Real Madrid and Florentino Perez come calling it is nearly impossible to say no. Less than a week ago it seemed almost definite that Kylian Mbappe - a boyhood fan who had posters of Madrid-era Cristiano Ronaldo on his wall growing up - would be the latest superstar to be lured to the bright lights of the Bernabeu and become a Galactico.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'turn their attentions to signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni' after long-term target Kylian Mbappe stunned LaLiga giants by signing new three-year deal with PSG

Real Madrid are targeting young Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer transfer window after missing out out on Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe confirmed a new three-year deal with the Paris Saint-Germain despite the fact Real Madrid were happy to match the terms offered by the Ligue 1 giants. As...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy