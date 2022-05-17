ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Two Colorado cities see rank plummet in annual 'Best Places to Live' list

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qFWL_0fgsFrOw00
Fort Collins, Colorado. Photo Credit: marekuliasz (iStock).

This year's annual 'best places to live' ranking, released by US News & World Report, showed two Colorado cities quite a bit of love. However, the two other major Colorado cities on the list of 150 American spots saw a big drop in their ranking year-over-year.

While Colorado Springs ranked second and Boulder ranked fourth on the 2022-2023 list of America's 'best places to live,' Denver ranked 55th and Fort Collins ranked 54th – a slip of 41 spots and 37 spots, respectively, compared to the previous year.

The publication contributed this drop to poor air quality and catastrophic wildfire seasons – with both cities found among the 15 lowest air-quality scores on the list of 150 cities nationwide. It's also worth noting that the air quality metric is new to the ranking.

It's no secret that the northern Front Range, including the Denver metro area, is having issues with air quality. Just this year, it was announced that the EPA has moved to reclassify this part of the state as more problematic, aiming to shift the area from a 'serious' to a 'severe' rating.

Some may find it odd that Boulder was still able to rank so high considering that the same factors that reportedly brought down the scores in Denver and Fort Collins would likely be factors in the nearby Boulder area, as well. While air quality and fire season impacted Boulder, many other factors were also considered across categories of quality of life, value, job market, desirability, and net migration. Boulder's strong performance in other categories helped keep its year-over-year fall to just three spots – from first to fourth.

Colorado Springs was the only Colorado spot included in the ranking to improve, ranking second nationally, up from sixth place last year.

Huntsville was the only place to beat out Colorado Springs on the national list, following a third-place rank of this Alabama city in the previous year. Stockton, California and San Juan, Puerto Rico ranked 149th and 150th, respectively.

See the full list here.

Comments / 18

John Miller
5d ago

those are heavily liberal populated cites..Boulder and Pueblo fell as well...bad politics..

Reply
8
ShyPatriot
5d ago

Why just bring up air quality? H and R, auto theft, crime, drugs and homelessness should be addressed.

Reply
4
Liberalism Disease
5d ago

Who wants to live in a State of high crime and high prices??

Reply
8
