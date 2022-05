LAKE MARY, Fla. - How would you like a job responding to bear encounters? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is looking for people to do just that. Central Florida is no stranger to bears. From a pair of bears snagging a slice of pizza earlier this month to dangerous attacks like one that left a DeBary woman with cuts on her face. Another bear clawed Walter Hickox while going after his dogs in Daytona Beach.

