Saint Michaels, MD

Meet St. Maichaels' new town manager

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago

ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Commissioners will hold a meet and greet from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, for the public to stop by Town Hall, 300 Mill St., and meet new Town Manager Rob Straebel. Refreshments will be served.

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

