Meet St. Maichaels' new town manager

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore.
The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment.
In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning.
“I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said.
After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners.
The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
Comments / 0