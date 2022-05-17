Meet St. Maichaels' new town manager

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A collapse of a wall between two apartment buildings in Wilmington, Delaware has led to seven apartment buildings being deemed unfit and unsafe to live in. It happened on North Adams Street on Sunday. A total of 27 apartments have been affected. Tenants are angry as their lives have been turned upside down now that they suddenly have to find a new place to live. They confronted their landlord demanding their rent checks back. “Me and my child will be on the street because of the choices he’s decided to make all these years,” said a tenant. “He’s...

