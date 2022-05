As a business, accepting crypto is harder than it should be. The technology is different, but that’s nothing new. The problem, according to George Davis, co-founder and chief product officer at crypto payments technology firm BVNK, goes back to cryptocurrency’s beginnings with bitcoin. Specifically, that it started as a peer-to-peer payments product, designed to bypass financial institutions, and then grew into an investment product before businesses began to take it seriously as a payments currency.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO