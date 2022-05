MERCEDES — An incumbent commissioner here who lost his reelection bid on May 7 has requested a recount of the ballots. Mercedes Place 2 Commissioner Leonel Benavidez, who — according to unofficial tallies — lost the election to newcomer Armando Garcia by 128 votes, doesn’t necessarily dispute that he lost. Instead, the one-term commissioner said he requested the recount in order to conduct a “quality check” of the elections system.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO