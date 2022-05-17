ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices top $4 in every U.S. state for the first time

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists are facing a new — and unwelcome — milestone: The price of gasoline is now at least $4 per gallon in every U.S. state, a first for the nation, according to AAA. The average per-gallon price reached a new record of $4.52 on Tuesday, the automobile group...

Comments / 56

Glen Heywood
5d ago

things will only get much worse under the anti American Biden administration

Reply(4)
33
diane vaughan
4d ago

I saw yesterday that average was 4.62 and we still have a week to go before Memorial Day. That is the traditional kickoff for summer vacations etc. I'm banking that there will be very little in the way of that.

Reply
3
??
4d ago

the Democrats as you can see are forcing people to get electric cars even if they can't afford them most can they are on the verge of destroying America people that care about America don't let them do it come November vote Republican

Reply
3
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

