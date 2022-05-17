1996 Porsche 911 Turbo GT2 Clubsport Tribute Is Made With Passion

Speed is the car’s middle name and would be the perfect car to start racing.

Porsche has been known across the globe for its endeavors in the world of small sports cars since the 1960s with the creation of the 911. After decades of putting out reliable power, tight handling, and a rear-engine design which cannot be beaten, this vehicle and its creator are immensely famous. The '90s were a perfect time for the tiny sports car as this was when modifying the exterior and performance capabilities of exotic cars was becoming popular. Everything from large wings to wide fender flares could be found in these great cars. Nowadays, these vehicles are pretty hard to come by but can be made into a wicked race car, show vehicle, or daily driver if found in proper working order. This car exemplifies that perfectly.

The vehicle in question is a 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo GT2 which features a few options which cannot be ignored. One of the more apparent modifications is the exterior which was completely refurbished to pay homage to the 993 GT2 Clubsport. This is prevalent in the front fascia, fender flares, wing, splitter, and more as the vehicle pops out of the pictures with vibrant blue paint. This culminates in a car that is aerodynamic and extremely good-looking, as racing-inspired features usually are. The simple fact is that people love functional speed-enhancing modifications, and the party doesn't just stop at the body.

Instead, you'll find several mechanical goodies, which are a rather pleasant sight for Porsche fans. Powering this rear-engine beast is a 3.6-liter turbocharged flat-six engine which is perfect for handling as it centers the weight well and gives just enough power to accelerate out of corners without losing traction. Drifting may be the automotive world's latest craze, but it is far less fun when done unintentionally at higher speeds. This wide vehicle has a set of thick tires to keep you from sliding until you want to, of course. This car would be the perfect start of a long career in high-speed track racing, and we can't wait to see the world's next autocross or road race champion claim the wheel. The only question is, will that be you?

