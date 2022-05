The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has said power will stay on this summer amid soaring temperatures and high demand. But a new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation puts Texas in an “elevated risk” category. Also: After a two-year reprieve due to the pandemic, education officials announce the return of STAAR tests for ranking schools; we’ll look at the implications. Plus: the latest on the baby formula shortage in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO