Chiefs fans now can get a personalized greeting from Patrick Mahomes’ mother

Got a burning question about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that you’d like answered? Wonder what it was like to raise the NFL superstar? Ever ponder where his love affair with ketchup began?

Mahomes’ mother, Randi, might know the answer. And she may be inclined to answer your question(s).

Randi Mahomes announced Monday that she had joined Cameo, a platform in which fans can pay for a personalized recorded video from a celebrity. Among the people available to hire are athletes, musicians, reality TV stars and movie/TV stars.

“Randi Mahomes here, mother of Mia, Patrick and Jackson Mahomes. I teamed up with Cameo to help give a shout out for a special birthday or just answer a few questions, so hit me up,” she said in a video on Cameo’s website.

The cost for a Randi Mahomes video is $35 for personal use and $600 for business, and she promises 24-hour delivery.