Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron says he'll either re-sign with Boston or retire

By Mike Santa Barbara
 5 days ago
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) has already made his big decision for this offseason. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins' ended on Sunday, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With attention now turning to the offseason for the Bruins, the team's captain, Patrice Bergeron, has a big decision to make.

This summer, Bergeron, 36, will be an unrestricted free agent and is still uncertain about his playing future.

"I don't know, to be honest with you," Bergeron told NHL.com's, Amalie Benjamin. "I think it's just more time. Right now, it's only been a couple of days. All I did was really enjoy the family at home. I'm going to need some time, just to think about a lot of things and come up with the best decision for myself and my family."

Drafted in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft, Bergeron has spent each of his 18 NHL seasons with the Bruins and can't see himself playing for anyone else.

"I've been here for my whole career," Bergeron said. "Obviously, it's a special place for me. As I said, it's not on my mind. Right now, I just need to take time to regroup."

Last season, Bergeron played in 73 games, posting 25 goals and 40 assists, finishing a +26. In seven playoff games, Bergeron finished with three goals and four assists while averaging 18:12 of ice time.

Bergeron is a four-time Selke Trophy winner, awarded to the league's best defensive forward, tied with Montreal Canadiens' hall of famer Bob Gainey for most in NHL history.

Over 1,216 games, Bergeron has 400 goals and 582 assists for 982 career points.

