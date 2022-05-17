Greatest Prem photos of last 20 years revealed with shots of Rooney, Ronaldo and Keown up for top spot, but who’s No1?

THE GREATEST Premier League photo of the last 20 years has been picked from a list of 30 snaps of the most iconic moments, players and managers in the competition's history.

Premier League favourites Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson all feature prominently in the list to find Barclays' Shot of the Century.

Manchester United fans laugh at Arsene Wenger after he is sent to the stands Credit: Laurence Griffiths / FPA / LDY Agency

Fulham trio Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon and Timothy Fosu-Mensah say hello to the camera Credit: Michael Zemanek/ FPA / LDY Agency

The Swansea mascot shows his displeasure at not being included in the team huddle before an away match at Arsenal Credit: Tom Jenkins / FPA / LDY Agency

Jimmy Bullard's infamous recreation of Phil Brown's on-pitch half-time team talk Credit: Andrew Yates / FPA / LDY Agency

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher and Phil Foden fight for a ball this season Credit: Naomi Baker / FPA / LDY Agency

Steven Gerrard is mobbed by adoring Liverpool fans in 2012 Credit: Craig Brough / FPA / LDY Agency

The 30 snaps manage to encapsulate exactly what the Premier League is about - glory, blood and thunder, and some of the best fans in the world.

All the photos were taken in the last 20 years so omit Prem legends like Eric Cantona, Tony Adams and Ian Wright.

But there has been no shortage of iconic moments since the turn of the century - from Wenger being sent to the stands at Old Trafford to Jimmy Bullard's mocking half-time team talk celebration away at Manchester City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko accidentally knocks the Premier League trophy off its perch Credit: Carl Recine / FPA / LDY Agency

Pepe Reina is deceived by a Liverpool-themed beach ball which directs Darren Bent's shot goalwards Credit: Mike Hewitt / FPA / LDY Agency

Former Arsenal star Per Mertesacker loses his head in a game against Sunderland Credit: Mike Hewitt / FPA / LDY Agency

Paolo Di Canio shows his passion as he celebrates at St James' Park as Sunderland boss Credit: Richard Lee / FPA / LDY Agency

Typical Jose Mourinho keeps the ball off Gerrard as Liverpool fight to save their title bid in 2014 Credit: Simon Stacpoole / FPA / LDY Agency

United’s goalkeeper Fabien Barthez reacts after gifting a goal to Arsenal at Highbury. Credit: Mark Leech / FPA / LDY Agency

Some of the best ever celebrations also make the list - including Mario Balotelli's infamous 'Why Always Me' moment.

Former Swansea star Bafetimbi Gomes' unique panther walk also makes the cut, as does Pep Guardiola being thrown up and down in the air after winning the league in 2019.

Fabien Barthez's anguish at conceding a goal to Arsenal is the oldest photo amongst the collection.

Wenger struggles to find a seat at Old Trafford Credit: Carl Recine / FPA / LDY Agency

An Everton and Liverpool mascot come together to remember the fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough Credit: Lee Smith / FPA / LDY Agency

Manchester City players and staff throw manager Pep Guardiola into the air after winning the title in 2019 Credit: Mike Hewitt / FPA / LDY Agency

Bafetimbi Gomes celebrates with his panther walk Credit: Stu Forster / FPA / LDY Agency

United and City fans unite in remembrance of the Munich disaster Credit: Martin Rickett / FPA / LDY Agency

Laurent Koscielny is mobbed by team-mates after scoring for Arsenal at City Credit: Martin Rickett / FPA / LDY Agency

Fan unity has also been captured amongst the photos - such as Manchester United and City fans holding their scarves aloft together in memory of the Munich disaster.

A photo of the two mascots of Everton and Liverpool representing the 97 fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy, has also been included.

One the pitch both Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs, and Arsenal feature most heavily.

United and Arsenal's rivalry is brilliantly highlighted by Martin Keown's famous goading of Ruud van Nistelrooy after the Dutchman missed a penalty in a huge title-deciding game.

Mario Balotelli unveils his infamous 'Why always me' message to the media after scoring at Old Trafford Credit: Lee Smith / FPA / LDY Agency

Wayne Rooney left with a bloodied eye in his second spell at Everton Credit: Emma Simpson / FPA / LDY Agency

Gerrard celebrates in front of the travelling Liverpool fans at Craven Cottage Credit: Kevin Quigley / FPA / LDY Agency

Jamaal Lascelles goes flying following an aerial challenge with Cardiff's Kenneth Zohore Credit: Dan Mullan / FPA / LDY Agency

Martin Keown goads Ruud van Nistelrooy after his infamous penalty miss Credit: Mark Robinson / FPA / LDY Agency

Mo Salah celebrates in iconic fashion after scoring against United Credit: Michael Regan / FPA / LDY Agency

Title-winning celebrations also feature regularly throughout, including Liverpool's only Prem win in 2020.

Ronaldo, Ferguson, and Guardiola were snapped at their most ecstatic and have been selected in the top five.

The number one spot goes to none other than Leicester great Claudio Ranieri, with the Italian captured kissing the Premier League trophy after he defied the odds to crown the Foxes champions of England.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning the league with his United team-mates Credit: Ed Sykes / FPA / LDY Agency

Two West Ham fans watch the final game at Upton Park from their flat window Credit: Michael Regan / FPA / LDY Agency

Liverpool were forced to celebrate their first title for 30 years outside Anfield as Covid prevented stadium access Credit: Jon Super / FPA / LDY Agency

Sir Alex Ferguson after winning his 13th and final Prem title Credit: Andrew Yates / FPA / LDY Agency

Rooney's magnificent overhead kick in the Manchester derby Credit: Andrew Yates / FPA / LDY Agency