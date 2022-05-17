Greatest Prem photos of last 20 years revealed with shots of Rooney, Ronaldo and Keown up for top spot, but who’s No1?

The 30 snaps manage to encapsulate exactly what the Premier League is about - glory, blood and thunder, and some of the best fans in the world.
All the photos were taken in the last 20 years so omit Prem legends like Eric Cantona, Tony Adams and Ian Wright.
But there has been no shortage of iconic moments since the turn of the century - from Wenger being sent to the stands at Old Trafford to Jimmy Bullard's mocking half-time team talk celebration away at Manchester City.
Some of the best ever celebrations also make the list - including Mario Balotelli's infamous 'Why Always Me' moment.
Former Swansea star Bafetimbi Gomes' unique panther walk also makes the cut, as does Pep Guardiola being thrown up and down in the air after winning the league in 2019.
Fabien Barthez's anguish at conceding a goal to Arsenal is the oldest photo amongst the collection.
Fan unity has also been captured amongst the photos - such as Manchester United and City fans holding their scarves aloft together in memory of the Munich disaster.
A photo of the two mascots of Everton and Liverpool representing the 97 fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy, has also been included.
One the pitch both Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs, and Arsenal feature most heavily.
United and Arsenal's rivalry is brilliantly highlighted by Martin Keown's famous goading of Ruud van Nistelrooy after the Dutchman missed a penalty in a huge title-deciding game.
Title-winning celebrations also feature regularly throughout, including Liverpool's only Prem win in 2020.
Ronaldo, Ferguson, and Guardiola were snapped at their most ecstatic and have been selected in the top five.
The number one spot goes to none other than Leicester great Claudio Ranieri, with the Italian captured kissing the Premier League trophy after he defied the odds to crown the Foxes champions of England.
LIVERPOOL’S team hotel was allegedly targeted last night as fireworks were set off at 1:45am - just hours before the climax of the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side host Wolves today knowing that they still have an outside chance of being crowned champions. They are currently two...
MANCHESTER CITY fans mocked Steven Gerrard after his Aston Villa side slipped up to deny Liverpool the title. Pep Guardiola's side netted three times in FIVE wild minutes at the Etihad to come back from 2-0 down and claim the Premier League crown. That meant Gerrard's beloved Liverpool saw their...
MANCHESTER CITY fans broke the crossbar as they stormed the pitch following their dramatic Premier League title win. The Citizens came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa at the Etihad. Ilkay Gundogan struck twice either side of Rodri's equaliser in a six-minute blitz. And that was enough...
FOR the majority of this white-knuckle ride at Anfield, the Quadruple was very much on. There was a real sight of glory. With City appearing to fall to pieces, Jurgen Klopp needed just one player to break Wolves’ brave second-half resistance and score the winner. And that would have...
IT'S been one of the most incredible title races in English football history. Liverpool and Manchester City have been neck and neck for most of the season - but with one side about to be crowned champions, when will they receive the famous trophy?. When is the Premier League presentation?
FLOYD MAYWEATHER dodged punches without even looking while training for his comeback fight. The boxing legend was captured hitting pads with his coach Gerald Tucker and displaying his trademark hand speed. At one point, Mayweather is not even looking at Tucker but continues to fire off combinations, while ducking and...
THE 2022 Premier League Golden Boot has been shared by Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah. The Tottenham and Liverpool stars BOTH hit the target on the final day of the season to finish it with 23 goals each. Son went into his team’s clash at Norwich in second place behind...
MANCHESTER CITY have apologised after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked by fans after they invaded the pitch. City supporters poured onto the Etihad turf after being crowned Premier League champions following a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa. Both sets of players were quickly surrounded with Olsen revealing...
MANCHESTER CITY have come from 2-0 down to LEAD 3-2 against Aston Villa. Matty Cash's strike has STUNNED the Etihad with a strike against the run of play and in the second half Philippe Coutinho's strike has put them two up. But two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from...
ERIK TEN HAG is tipped to keep Diogo Dalot but not Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his shake-up of the Manchester United squad. Dalot has finally displaced Wan-Bisska in the Red Devils' team under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. And the Manchester Evening News suggest incoming manager Ten Hag is prepared to back...
LEEDS and Burnley have been invited to meet with the Premier League over their legal war against Everton. The relegation-battling duo are threatening a multi-million pound claim against the Toffees and the league over alleged breaches of financial rules. Frank Lampard’s Everton secured their top flight status this week, leaving...
CHELSEA have been handed a transfer boost as Xavi admitted Ousmane Dembele may have played his last game for the club. The Blues target is one of a number of players who could be leaving the Nou Camp this summer. The clearout could benefit Chelsea, who have been linked to...
MANCHESTER UNITED failed to impress incoming manager Erik ten Hag at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman watched from the stands as United sealed their worst ever Premier League run with another hapless performance against Crystal Palace. Former Red Devils ace Wilfried Zaha sealed Palace's first ever Prem win at home against...
LIVERPOOL will face Real Madrid in what will be a mouth-watering Champions League final. Real fought back in stunning fashion to beat Man City and advance to the final in their semi-final, having beaten Chelsea in the semis. Liverpool have had somewhat of an easier run to the final, beating...
OUTGOING Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick blames himself for the club's collapse this season. The German was brought in to steady the ship following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure last November but failed to get the squad to completely buy into his philosophy. Rangnick's failure to adapt his strategy to his...
ALEX TELLES could be sent back to Porto by incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutch tactician is planning a mass squad overhaul this summer. And Correio da Manha claims Telles is set to be shown the door by his new gaffer. The left-back has failed to impress...
ARSENAL ended the season with a routine victory over a lacklustre Everton. The Gunners ran out 5-1 winners in their final Premier League match of the 2021/22 campaign, but it wasn't enough to pip their bitter rivals Tottenham to fourth place. A first-half penalty from Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock...
ERIK TEN HAG will watch Manchester United play for the first time after rocking up to Selhurst Park this afternoon. The new Red Devils boss was seen arriving ahead of United's clash at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Ten Hag has only just completed the Dutch season with Ajax, scooping yet...
TOTTENHAM fans could be forgiven for feeling as sick as Harry Kane did on Friday ahead of this Champions League decider. In the end, they were left only with butterflies of excitement as Antonio Conte pulled off his top-four “miracle” with nothing remotely Spursy in sight. January signings...
LUCAS TORREIRA will reportedly return to Arsenal this summer after Fiorentina refused to make his loan deal permanent. Sky Italy claims Torreira looked set to continue in Florence after the Serie A giants agreed to meet his £75,000-a-week wage demands. But a deal fell through due to Arsenal’s asking...
