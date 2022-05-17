ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Greatest Prem photos of last 20 years revealed with shots of Rooney, Ronaldo and Keown up for top spot, but who’s No1?

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE GREATEST Premier League photo of the last 20 years has been picked from a list of 30 snaps of the most iconic moments, players and managers in the competition's history.

Premier League favourites Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson all feature prominently in the list to find Barclays' Shot of the Century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVDc4_0fgsCMeo00
Manchester United fans laugh at Arsene Wenger after he is sent to the stands Credit: Laurence Griffiths / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSb4s_0fgsCMeo00
Fulham trio Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon and Timothy Fosu-Mensah say hello to the camera Credit: Michael Zemanek/ FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UEau_0fgsCMeo00
The Swansea mascot shows his displeasure at not being included in the team huddle before an away match at Arsenal Credit: Tom Jenkins / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sfnib_0fgsCMeo00
Jimmy Bullard's infamous recreation of Phil Brown's on-pitch half-time team talk Credit: Andrew Yates / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHjth_0fgsCMeo00
Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher and Phil Foden fight for a ball this season Credit: Naomi Baker / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kazIz_0fgsCMeo00
Steven Gerrard is mobbed by adoring Liverpool fans in 2012 Credit: Craig Brough / FPA / LDY Agency

The 30 snaps manage to encapsulate exactly what the Premier League is about - glory, blood and thunder, and some of the best fans in the world.

All the photos were taken in the last 20 years so omit Prem legends like Eric Cantona, Tony Adams and Ian Wright.

But there has been no shortage of iconic moments since the turn of the century - from Wenger being sent to the stands at Old Trafford to Jimmy Bullard's mocking half-time team talk celebration away at Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lu1Vk_0fgsCMeo00
Oleksandr Zinchenko accidentally knocks the Premier League trophy off its perch Credit: Carl Recine / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zARrw_0fgsCMeo00
Pepe Reina is deceived by a Liverpool-themed beach ball which directs Darren Bent's shot goalwards Credit: Mike Hewitt / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCdy8_0fgsCMeo00
Former Arsenal star Per Mertesacker loses his head in a game against Sunderland Credit: Mike Hewitt / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257P4B_0fgsCMeo00
Paolo Di Canio shows his passion as he celebrates at St James' Park as Sunderland boss Credit: Richard Lee / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOfLr_0fgsCMeo00
Typical Jose Mourinho keeps the ball off Gerrard as Liverpool fight to save their title bid in 2014 Credit: Simon Stacpoole / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vr5tP_0fgsCMeo00
United’s goalkeeper Fabien Barthez reacts after gifting a goal to Arsenal at Highbury. Credit: Mark Leech / FPA / LDY Agency

Some of the best ever celebrations also make the list - including Mario Balotelli's infamous 'Why Always Me' moment.

Former Swansea star Bafetimbi Gomes' unique panther walk also makes the cut, as does Pep Guardiola being thrown up and down in the air after winning the league in 2019.

Fabien Barthez's anguish at conceding a goal to Arsenal is the oldest photo amongst the collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iAvD_0fgsCMeo00
Wenger struggles to find a seat at Old Trafford Credit: Carl Recine / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhBXp_0fgsCMeo00
An Everton and Liverpool mascot come together to remember the fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough Credit: Lee Smith / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0tOU_0fgsCMeo00
Manchester City players and staff throw manager Pep Guardiola into the air after winning the title in 2019 Credit: Mike Hewitt / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTdB7_0fgsCMeo00
Bafetimbi Gomes celebrates with his panther walk Credit: Stu Forster / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfqWO_0fgsCMeo00
United and City fans unite in remembrance of the Munich disaster Credit: Martin Rickett / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJC4i_0fgsCMeo00
Laurent Koscielny is mobbed by team-mates after scoring for Arsenal at City Credit: Martin Rickett / FPA / LDY Agency

Fan unity has also been captured amongst the photos - such as Manchester United and City fans holding their scarves aloft together in memory of the Munich disaster.

A photo of the two mascots of Everton and Liverpool representing the 97 fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy, has also been included.

One the pitch both Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs, and Arsenal feature most heavily.

United and Arsenal's rivalry is brilliantly highlighted by Martin Keown's famous goading of Ruud van Nistelrooy after the Dutchman missed a penalty in a huge title-deciding game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcFYP_0fgsCMeo00
Mario Balotelli unveils his infamous 'Why always me' message to the media after scoring at Old Trafford Credit: Lee Smith / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QR3FR_0fgsCMeo00
Wayne Rooney left with a bloodied eye in his second spell at Everton Credit: Emma Simpson / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIVqj_0fgsCMeo00
Gerrard celebrates in front of the travelling Liverpool fans at Craven Cottage Credit: Kevin Quigley / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZcHW_0fgsCMeo00
Jamaal Lascelles goes flying following an aerial challenge with Cardiff's Kenneth Zohore Credit: Dan Mullan / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUSLQ_0fgsCMeo00
Martin Keown goads Ruud van Nistelrooy after his infamous penalty miss Credit: Mark Robinson / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4LZ3_0fgsCMeo00
Mo Salah celebrates in iconic fashion after scoring against United Credit: Michael Regan / FPA / LDY Agency

Title-winning celebrations also feature regularly throughout, including Liverpool's only Prem win in 2020.

Ronaldo, Ferguson, and Guardiola were snapped at their most ecstatic and have been selected in the top five.

The number one spot goes to none other than Leicester great Claudio Ranieri, with the Italian captured kissing the Premier League trophy after he defied the odds to crown the Foxes champions of England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq7ya_0fgsCMeo00
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning the league with his United team-mates Credit: Ed Sykes / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEBqJ_0fgsCMeo00
Two West Ham fans watch the final game at Upton Park from their flat window Credit: Michael Regan / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAecF_0fgsCMeo00
Liverpool were forced to celebrate their first title for 30 years outside Anfield as Covid prevented stadium access Credit: Jon Super / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMH17_0fgsCMeo00
Sir Alex Ferguson after winning his 13th and final Prem title Credit: Andrew Yates / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ll1a_0fgsCMeo00
Rooney's magnificent overhead kick in the Manchester derby Credit: Andrew Yates / FPA / LDY Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m91wA_0fgsCMeo00
Claudio Ranieri gets his hands on the Premier League trophy after defying the odds to win the league with Leicester Credit: Carl Recine / FPA / LDY Agency

Community Policy